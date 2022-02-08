Two students from Morgan State University in Baltimore, a Denver fifth grader and a high school junior from Santa Clara, Calif., are the winners of the 11th annual American Road & Transportation Builders Association's (ARTBA) "Student Transportation Video Contest."

Sponsored by the association's Research & Education Division (RED), the competition challenges students to develop a brief video exploring a topic related to the nation's transportation network.

Students from across the country submitted videos. Winners were selected by a panel of ARTBA members.

Topics covered motorcycle safety, transportation supply chain issues and equity in transportation. The COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on transportation systems and the economy again was a prominent theme among the entries.

First Place

Age Group One (elementary, middle or high school students)

"Motorcycle Safety; A Passenger's Perspective," by Madeline Neale, Slavens School, 5th grade, Denver, Colo. It spotlights the ways passengers should behave on a motorcycle and features instructions on what safety equipment to wear and best practices to follow.

Age Group Two (post-secondary/college/graduate level)

"Distracted Driving and Transportation Safety," by Morgan State student Md Muhib Kabir. It lays out the elements of distracted driving and details the three major distractions drivers encounter. It also illustrates the dangers of texting while driving and provides sobering statistics on fatalities caused by distracted driving.

Second Place

Age Group One (elementary, middle or high school students)

"Transportation in a Post-Pandemic Era; the Supply Chain Disruption," by Shreyan Mitra, a junior at Adrian C. Wilcox High School, Santa Clara, Calif. It explores the origins of the supply-chain crisis and lays out some possible solutions for how the transportation sector should act to solve it.

Age Group Two (post-secondary/college/graduate level)

"Equity in Transportation," by Ramina Javid, Morgan State University, Ph.D. in transportation engineering. It examines the importance of sharing equally the costs of transportation, and investments in new transportation capacity among diverse demographic groups.

For more information, visit www.artba.org.

