Mon September 11, 2023 - National Edition
A University of Pennsylvania engineering science student and an 11th grader at Dekalb Early College Academy in Stone Mountain, Ga., are winners of the 12th annual American Road & Transportation Builders Association's (ARTBA) "Student Transportation Video Contest."
Sponsored by the association's Research & Education Division (RED), the competition challenges students to develop a brief video exploring a topic related to the nation's transportation network. Students from across the country submitted videos. Winners were selected by a panel of ARTBA members. Each winner receives $500.
The winning videos will be shown at ARTBA's national convention in La Jolla, Calif., Sept. 11-13:
For more information, visit www.artba.org.