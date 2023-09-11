List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    Students from Pennsylvania, Georgia Earn Top Honors in Annual ARTBA Transportation Video Contest

    Mon September 11, 2023 - National Edition
    ARTBA


    A University of Pennsylvania engineering science student and an 11th grader at Dekalb Early College Academy in Stone Mountain, Ga., are winners of the 12th annual American Road & Transportation Builders Association's (ARTBA) "Student Transportation Video Contest."

    Sponsored by the association's Research & Education Division (RED), the competition challenges students to develop a brief video exploring a topic related to the nation's transportation network. Students from across the country submitted videos. Winners were selected by a panel of ARTBA members. Each winner receives $500.

    The winning videos will be shown at ARTBA's national convention in La Jolla, Calif., Sept. 11-13:

    • Age Group One (Elementary, Middle or High School Students) — "Public Transportation Effects on Society" by 11th Grader Cindy Le explored the global benefits to economies, the environment and societies by widely deploying mass transit systems.
    • Age Group Two (Post-Secondary/College/Graduate Level — "Drive Right; Simulator for Safe Autonomous Driving," submitted by Xiatao Sun, a robotics major. It covers how virtual reality technology can help simulate both manual and autonomous driving at the driver's discretion, and simulates the experience of driving on rural and city roads, and highways.

    For more information, visit www.artba.org.




