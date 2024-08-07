Photo courtesy of STUDSON Initially developed for action sports athletes, the HighBar strap is designed to ensure a more proper and thus safer fit of the SHK-1 Type II safety helmet and full-brim version for workers within construction, oil and gas, manufacturing, utilities and industrial maintenance industries.

STUDSON, an above-the-neck safety innovator, introduced a new concept version of its SHK-1, the STUDSON by HighBar Type II safety helmet, featuring the buckle-free HighBar mono-chinstrap safety system.

Initially developed for action sports athletes, the HighBar strap is designed to ensure a more proper and thus safer fit of the SHK-1 Type II safety helmet and full-brim version for workers within construction, oil and gas, manufacturing, utilities and industrial maintenance industries, according to the manufacturer.

The new chin strap system is a first for the industrial safety market.

Compared to the traditional four-point, y-shaped nylon harness, the HighBar polymer strap arms offer a more proper fit system that can be easily rotated up for storage and then quickly rotated down below the chin when in use. The HighBar system also can be easily adjusted with a twist dial on the bottom to tighten or loosen the mono-strap with one hand, even when wearing heavy gloves.

"The HighBar chinstrap system ensures that active industrial workers can wear the STUDSON SHK-1 safety helmet properly without sacrificing comfort on the job," said Andrew Herrick, general manager, HighBar LLC.

"With HighBar, workers can intuitively adjust the fit of the one-strap system, eliminating the need to adjust four separate nylon straps that can become distracting, uncomfortable, and unsafe when not properly fitted. Given STUDSON's sports influence on the brand, it felt like a natural partnership for debuting the HighBar strap to the industrial safety market."

"We are excited to provide our customers with the HighBar option on our STUDSON SHK-1 and Full Brim Type II Safety Helmets as it can provide a more comfortable and safer fit compared to traditional chinstraps," said Ryan Barnes, founder and CEO, STUDSON.

"Chinstraps overall are also a fairly new concept in the construction and related industries, and we understand that some of our customers dislike chinstraps. HighBar's unique and innovative system design will help ease that transition through its simple yet innovative adjustment system and hygienic polymer strap material."

The HighBar mono-chinstrap system is the latest industrial safety helmet technology to be embedded into STUDSON's SHK-1 safety helmet designs. The safety helmets also incorporate Koroyd welded polymer tubes, which more efficiently absorb shock upon impacts. This material also enhances heat dissipation compared to traditional EPS foam and improves ventilation due to its cellular open structure design.

On the shell, the helmets feature embedded Twiceme technology, offering individual workers the optional capability to upload their critical health data for ease of access for first responders. Inside, the helmets include the machine washable ionic+ padding system featuring materials that disrupt cell division and replication processes of bacteria, leaving the fabric cleaner with fewer microbes.

STUDSON expects to make available the STUDSON by HighBar helmet next year, complementing its existing line of safety helmets.

For more information, visit STUDSON.com and highbarsystems.com.

