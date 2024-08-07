List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Heavy Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    STUDSON Introduces HighBar Type II, Buckle-Free Chinstrap Helmets

    STUDSON introduces the innovative HighBar Type II safety helmet with a unique buckle-free chinstrap system for industrial workers. The mono-strap design offers a comfortable and safer fit, allowing for easy adjustment and enhanced safety features. Scheduled for release next year, the HighBar helmet complements STUDSON's existing line of safety helmets. More details available at STUDSON.com and highbarsystems.com.

    Wed August 07, 2024 - National Edition
    Studson


    Initially developed for action sports athletes, the HighBar strap is designed to ensure a more proper and thus safer fit of the SHK-1 Type II safety helmet and full-brim version for workers within construction, oil and gas, manufacturing, utilities and industrial maintenance industries.
    Photo courtesy of STUDSON
    Initially developed for action sports athletes, the HighBar strap is designed to ensure a more proper and thus safer fit of the SHK-1 Type II safety helmet and full-brim version for workers within construction, oil and gas, manufacturing, utilities and industrial maintenance industries.

    STUDSON, an above-the-neck safety innovator, introduced a new concept version of its SHK-1, the STUDSON by HighBar Type II safety helmet, featuring the buckle-free HighBar mono-chinstrap safety system.

    Initially developed for action sports athletes, the HighBar strap is designed to ensure a more proper and thus safer fit of the SHK-1 Type II safety helmet and full-brim version for workers within construction, oil and gas, manufacturing, utilities and industrial maintenance industries, according to the manufacturer.

    The new chin strap system is a first for the industrial safety market.

    Compared to the traditional four-point, y-shaped nylon harness, the HighBar polymer strap arms offer a more proper fit system that can be easily rotated up for storage and then quickly rotated down below the chin when in use. The HighBar system also can be easily adjusted with a twist dial on the bottom to tighten or loosen the mono-strap with one hand, even when wearing heavy gloves.

    "The HighBar chinstrap system ensures that active industrial workers can wear the STUDSON SHK-1 safety helmet properly without sacrificing comfort on the job," said Andrew Herrick, general manager, HighBar LLC.

    "With HighBar, workers can intuitively adjust the fit of the one-strap system, eliminating the need to adjust four separate nylon straps that can become distracting, uncomfortable, and unsafe when not properly fitted. Given STUDSON's sports influence on the brand, it felt like a natural partnership for debuting the HighBar strap to the industrial safety market."

    "We are excited to provide our customers with the HighBar option on our STUDSON SHK-1 and Full Brim Type II Safety Helmets as it can provide a more comfortable and safer fit compared to traditional chinstraps," said Ryan Barnes, founder and CEO, STUDSON.

    "Chinstraps overall are also a fairly new concept in the construction and related industries, and we understand that some of our customers dislike chinstraps. HighBar's unique and innovative system design will help ease that transition through its simple yet innovative adjustment system and hygienic polymer strap material."

    The HighBar mono-chinstrap system is the latest industrial safety helmet technology to be embedded into STUDSON's SHK-1 safety helmet designs. The safety helmets also incorporate Koroyd welded polymer tubes, which more efficiently absorb shock upon impacts. This material also enhances heat dissipation compared to traditional EPS foam and improves ventilation due to its cellular open structure design.

    On the shell, the helmets feature embedded Twiceme technology, offering individual workers the optional capability to upload their critical health data for ease of access for first responders. Inside, the helmets include the machine washable ionic+ padding system featuring materials that disrupt cell division and replication processes of bacteria, leaving the fabric cleaner with fewer microbes.

    STUDSON expects to make available the STUDSON by HighBar helmet next year, complementing its existing line of safety helmets.

    For more information, visit STUDSON.com and highbarsystems.com.




    Today's top stories

    Survey: Concerns Remain Over Buy America Requirements

    Houston Highway Set for $7B Upgrade

    Hitachi Construction Machinery Develops 'Real-Time Digital Twin Platform'

    Graniterock's Critical Turbo Project Improves Safety

    Yanmar-Powered ASV VT-75 Brings Superior Lift Capacity, Loading Capabilities

    Crews to Replace Span in Augusta, Maine

    Corps of Engineers, Agate Battle Erosion at Indian River Inlet

    Cemen Tech, Dobbs Equipment Expand Partnership to Serve South Carolina Market



     

    Read more about...

    Health and Safety Studson







    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA