The 44th annual Sunbelt Ag Expo, "North America's Premier Farm Show," was held Oct. 18 to 20 at Spence Field in Moultrie, Ga.

More than 1,000 exhibitors showcased their products to an audience of approximately 100,000 visitors throughout the three-day event. Construction and agriculture equipment dealers, manufacturers and service providers were, once again, out in big numbers for this year's Expo. CEG

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.

