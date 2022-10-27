List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Sunbelt Ag Holds 44th Expo, Farm Show in Moultrie, Ga.

Thu October 27, 2022 - Southeast Edition #22
CEG


The 44th annual Sunbelt Ag Expo, "North America's Premier Farm Show," was held Oct. 18 to 20 at Spence Field in Moultrie, Ga.

More than 1,000 exhibitors showcased their products to an audience of approximately 100,000 visitors throughout the three-day event. Construction and agriculture equipment dealers, manufacturers and service providers were, once again, out in big numbers for this year's Expo. CEG

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.

A group from BigIron Auctions traveled to Sunbelt Ag to promote their auction services. (L-R): Bobby Kennerson, Tyson Hellbusch, Michael Schenks, Terry Lee and Scott Snyder. (CEG photo)
Kubota brought another great selection of farming, construction and turf management machines along with plenty of representatives to provide info about them. (CEG photo)
Briggs JCB had a terrific display of JCB and ASV machines for the farming industry and a steady stream of attendees registered for some great prizes. (CEG photo)
The largest collection of construction equipment displayed was at the Perry Brothers Equipment Company exhibit where there was a wide array of SANY machines and a creative demo spot on the pavement. (CEG photo)
At the Supertrak display, the industry’s first Tier IV – stage 5 compact track loaders rated at 190 hp with a Fecon mulching head was on display. Discussing the new Supertrak SK190TR (L-R) are Phillip Bunn, Middle Georgia Property Enhancements (MGPE), Forsyth, Ga.; Dave Evans, Supertrak, Punta Gorda, Fla.; and Tim Reynolds, also of MGPE. (CEG photo)
A great looking lineup of Seppi M. and Dipperfox products were on display at the Abra Equipment Supply exhibit. (L-R): Chip Schroer, Alex D’Agnillo, Wally Edwards, Tom Ledin and Peter Feldstein, all of Abra Equipment Supply. (CEG photo)
There was non-stop action at the Prinoth exhibit to see the latest products from forestry mulcher heads to huge Prinoth Raptor carrier machines. (CEG photo)
(L-R): Daniel Brown, Steven Ile and Grady Carson of Thunder Creek Equipment were back at the Expo showcasing their high-tech fuel and service trailers. (CEG photo)
Promoting the latest Fecon lineup of mulchers (L-R) are Doug Mace and Bob Candee of Fecon; local dealer representative Scott Burson of Tractor & Equipment Co., Albany, Ga.; and Amelia Reynolds, also of Fecon. (CEG photo)




