--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Wanteds Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Parts
Videos
search-icon Search

Sunbelt Rentals Partners With Marine Corps Marathon

Tue September 15, 2020 - National Edition
Sunbelt Rentals

Sunbelt Rentals will have several team members, including veteran employees, family members and those running to honor a veteran, participating in the now-virtual race between Sept. 27 and Nov. 10.
Sunbelt Rentals will have several team members, including veteran employees, family members and those running to honor a veteran, participating in the now-virtual race between Sept. 27 and Nov. 10.



Sunbelt Rentals announced its partnership with the 2020 Marine Corps Marathon (MCM). The MCM, also known as "The People's Marathon," is celebrating its 45th anniversary.

Sunbelt Rentals will have several team members, including veteran employees, family members and those running to honor a veteran, participating in the now-virtual race between Sept. 27 and Nov. 10.

"We are excited to be a part of this important event and share the commitment of Sunbelt Rentals in supporting our veteran employees," said Shane McKenzie, director, Veterans Programs, Sunbelt Rentals. "Our team members make Sunbelt Rentals successful, and we want our company to be a place where veterans can find careers that leverage their leadership, work ethic, training and education."

The Sunbelt Rentals Veterans Program is designed to improve support for military veteran team members and their families. It is built on the foundation of resources, recruitment, recognition and retention. That includes offering job aids and resource groups, strategic partnerships, mentors and more to ensure the success of veteran team members.

Jeff Alberts, branch manager, Sunbelt Rentals said, "As a veteran, I am honored to participate in the MCM this year. It gives me time to reflect on those who have given the ultimate sacrifice for this country, especially the soldiers I served with in conflict. The fact that Sunbelt Rentals supports the MCM shows their commitment to the veteran community and the value they see in the technical expertise of their veteran employees."

The MCM was established to promote physical fitness and generate community goodwill, while also showcasing the high standards and discipline of the United States Marine Corps.

Entries are still available for the 45th MCM, MCM50K, MCM10K and Semper Fun Mile. In addition to marking its 45th anniversary, this year's MCM commemorates the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima by featuring actual volcanic ash collected at that site within the event medal.

For more information about Sunbelt Rentals, visit sunbeltrentals.com.

About the Marine Corps Marathon

The Marine Corps Marathon (MCM), known as "The People's Marathon," promotes physical fitness and generates community goodwill while showcasing the high standards and discipline of the United States Marine Corps. Annually ranked as one of the largest marathons in the United States and the world, the MCM welcomes runners from all 50 states and more than 60 countries. The MCM is presented by Arlington County, Brooks, Cigna and Leidos. No federal or Marine Corps endorsement is implied.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Philanthropy Sunbelt Rentals