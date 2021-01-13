For 20 years, aggregate producers in search of plant supply, including conveyor systems, retrofit crushers, manganese and wear parts, wash plants, portable crushing and screening plants, or a complete crushing spread, have been confident that they could work with the team at EESSCO. EESSCO takes pride in supplying the best equipment brands, which has enabled them to satisfy a wide variety of needs within the aggregate and recycling industry.

Effective the beginning of 2021, EESSCO is now the New England distributor of Superior Industries. Superior Industries is a U.S. manufacturer headquartered in Morris, Minn., and an industry leader in the manufacturing of bulk crushing, screening, washing and conveying systems, plus all related parts and services for the aggregates, mining and recycling industries, according to the company.

EESSCO now represents Superior brand material handling equipment throughout all of New England, including the TeleStacker; all crushers, including the Patriot cone or Liberty jaw; all wet processing solutions for washing, classifying and scrubbing; and Superior's growing line of vibratory equipment including horizontal and inclined screens.

Much of this equipment will be inventoried at EESSCO's Hanson, Mass., facility. Equipment from Superior is always customized by application for portable, modular and stationary applications, according to the manufacturer.

Greg Grey and Dick Vining, co-owners of EESSCO, said this partnership is a real game changer for EESSCO and its customers.

"We are very enthusiastic about the opportunities that representing Superior presents us. We are now able to streamline aggregate solutions and have engineering support overseeing the entire project in a way that has never been available to us in the past. We will have a wide variety of portable plants available to us that, in the past, we would have had to custom design resourcing several different manufacturers.

"Superior has long been an industry leader in the conveyor market, and we know that our customer base will be very excited about having access to the TeleStacker conveyor. Most of all, we are looking forward to working with a great team of people who have an extraordinary portfolio of products whose values mirror our values, and who share the same mission statement to consistently do the next right thing for the customer." CEG