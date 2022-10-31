List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Supertrak Introduces SK190TR Rubber Track Loader

Mon October 31, 2022 - National Edition
Supertrak


The SK190TR is a 190 hp stage 5 rubber track loader.
Supertrak has announced the return of the dedicated rubber track loader high horsepower option for its compact size product offerings.

For years, Supertrak has offered 120 to 140 hp in compact machines with dedicated closed loop high flow high pressure systems to meet the demand of increased production and retain cooling in the vegetation industry.

The SK190TR is the industry's first most powerful 190 hp stage 5 rubber track loader in its size class that meets the 1 ton towable market, according to the manufacturer.

The SK190TR is equipped with a 4.5 stage 5 Cummins engine matched with a high flow high pressure pump and separate cooling circuits from its brother, the SK190RTL.

The SK190TR is towable, nimble and versatile when needed. It is still using all the standard skid steer settings for the amount of attachments needed, yet is powerful enough to match or exceed 150 to 200 hp.

The SK190TR, with its dedicated closed loop high flow, high pressure system now completes the compact dedicated mulcher line up within Supertrak's product line.

For more information, visit www.Supertrak.com.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.




