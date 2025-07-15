Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
    Swanston Hosts Customer Event in Fergus Falls, Minn.

    Swanston Equipment held a customer event in Fergus Falls, Minn., offering special discounts on Bobcat parts and a chance to win a ZT2000 mower. Attendees saw historic machines that shaped Bobcat's legacy, including the first Melroe loader and the debut of the Keller loader. Guests enjoyed lunch and the opportunity to view restored vintage equipment.

    Tue July 15, 2025 - Midwest Edition #15
    CEG


    Swanston Equipment hosted its customer appreciation open house at its Fergus Falls, Minn., location at 712 Frontier Dr.

    In addition to a special open house day only 10 percent off Bobcat parts, guests were treated to lunch which included Dairy Land sloppy Joes, chips and sundaes. Those in attendance also had the opportunity to sign up for a chance to win a Bobcat ZT2000 mower.

    Joe Keller, son of Louis Keller and nephew of Cyril Keller, inventors of the original Bobcat loader was on hand with two historic machines that helped launch a revolution in compact equipment:

    • Keller Loader #7 — the machine featured at the 1958 Minnesota State Fair. This event marked the first major public debut of the Keller loader and the pivotal moment when the Keller brothers and the Melroe family connected — ultimately leading to a manufacturing agreement that shaped the future of Bobcat.

    • Melroe M60 loader (serial #1001) — the first-ever Melroe loader, designed and built by Louis and Cyril Keller after joining Melroe Manufacturing. With the help of three dedicated teammates — Jim Toyne, Nels Nelson and Don Lloyd — they built the first six M60s by hand. Cyril hit the road with the very first unit, dedicating his career to sales, dealer support and operator training, while Louis stayed behind, continuously improving designs based on real-world feedback.

    Also in attendance was Darryl Schmidt, who brought a 1959 Melroe M200 restored with plexiglass side to see the inner workings of the machine in action. He also brought a 1962 Bobcat M440. These were only built for five months, significant because they were the first model called Bobcat and the first model to be white in color.

    Nick Ott brought his 1960 Melroe M200, significant because it could be a 2-wheel drive with castor wheels or a 4-wheel drive by adding the rear axle and chains.

    For more information, visit swanston.com. CEG

    (All photographs in this article are Copyright 2025 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.)

    Joe Keller (L) is the son and nephew of Louis and Cyril Keller, who invented the skid-steer loader, known as the Bobcat. The Keller brothers are inductees to the Farm Equipment Shortline Legends Hall of Fame — with Molly Swanston, owner of Swanston Equipment. (CEG photo)
    The first Bobcat was signed by Louis and Cyril Keller, inventors of this new machine. (CEG photo)
    Nick Ott brought his 1960 Melroe M200, significant because it could be a 2-wheel drive with castor wheels or a 4-wheel drive by adding the rear axle and chains. (CEG photo)
    Guests received an open house day special of 10 percent off Bobcat parts. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Joe Keller, son of Louis Keller and nephew of Cyril Keller, co-inventors of the original Bobcat loader; Molly Swanston, owner of Swanston Equipment; and Darryl Schmidt, who restored a 1959 Melroe M200, pose for a photo before the event. (Swanston Equipment photo)
    This Bobcat Platinum S76 skid steer with a grapple attachment welcomed customers to the open house. (Swanston Equipment photo)
    Shawn Suess (C) of Swanston Equipment shows the up-and-coming generation what Diamond products are all about. (Swanston Equipment photo)
    Guests were treated to lunch which included Dairy Land sloppy Joes, chips and sundaes. (Swanston Equipment photo)
    Chris Shea, president of Swanston Equipment, talks with customers at the event. (Swanston Equipment photo)
    Molly Swanston, owner of Swanston Equipment, makes her rounds and checks in with attendees. (Swanston Equipment photo)
    This Melroe loader was built in 1959 in Gwinner, N.D. This machine was restored by Darryl Schmidt of Alexandria, Minn. (Swanston Equipment photo)
    Nick Ott, senior service manager of Swanston Equipment; Darryl Schmidt, who restored a 1959 Melroe M200; and Joe Keller, son and nephew of Louis and Cyril Keller co-inventors of the original Bobcat loader, with their machines. (Swanston Equipment photo)
    The Swanston Equipment team is ready to open the doors to its customers for the appreciation event. (CEG photo)




