Photo courtesy of Ecorobotix

Ecorobotix, a company specializing in AI-driven agricultural technology, has formed a dealer partnership with RDO Equipment Co., marking a major expansion into the U.S. market.

Through this collaboration, Ecorobotix's innovative ARA ultra-high-precision sprayer will be available at select RDO locations.

ARA is a cutting-edge AI-solution that ensures the precise application of phytosanitary products with an exceptional 2.4 by 2.4-sq.-in. spray footprint. This technology reduces chemical use by up to 95 percent, decreasing crop phytotoxicity and safeguarding soil health.

ARA reduces the need for manual weeding and offers a cost-effective, high-tech alternative that can decrease input expenses while increasing yields.

Versatility is at its core. Its advanced algorithms are tailored for vegetables like carrots, lettuce and onions, and can be adapted for numerous other crops.

With 80 locations across the United States and a robust global network, RDO will support growers as they embrace this ultra-precise spraying solution.

"We first learned about Ecorobotix's innovative ARA sprayer while working with a vegetable grower on ways to optimize their operation," said Brady Kiesz, RDO product specialist manager in the Pacific Northwest. "All of us at RDO are thrilled to offer this intelligent spraying solution plus our service and support so growers can effectively integrate the advanced sprayer to save on labor or input costs."

Ecorobotix Inc. has rapidly advanced in the North American market through strategic partnerships with key dealers, broadening the availability of ARA nationwide.

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.

