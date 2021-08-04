The maneuverable AC 4.110-1 now has a larger lifting capacity despite there not being any changes to its total weight — all due to a new and stronger boom.

Mobile crane manufacturer Tadano is betting on being on the cutting edge of things, and so the company recently decided to upgrade more than just the name of its four-axle and five-axle cranes in the 110 to 130 ton class.

The maneuverable AC 4.110-1 now has a larger lifting capacity despite there not being any changes to its total weight — all due to a new and stronger boom that also is part of the five-axle AC 5.120-1. The latter continues to make a compelling case in day-to-day work with a convenient 22,000 lb. axle load.

As part of its reorganization efforts, Tadano will be standardizing the names of its mobile crane models throughout the year. The new AC 4.110-1 and AC 5.120-1 come with updated names right out of the gate.

A Stronger Boom for More Lifting Capacity

The pivotal point of both crane models is the new and stronger main boom. With it, Tadano offers greater lifting capacities: The two models can now lift 11 tons with the main boom fully extended, which corresponds to a lifting capacity increase of 37 percent in comparison to the preceding ATF-100-4.1 and ATF-120-5.1 models.

A Bigger Work Area and the Ability to Handle Tighter Spaces

The boom extension means that the two cranes now have a larger work area. A smaller minimum radius, larger lifting height, and 82-degree boom angle make it possible to work closer to the crane. This makes both crane models even better suited to tight work sites and work at large heights, according to the manufacturer.

Flexible Solutions for Extensions

In addition to the larger lifting capacity, the AC 4.110-1 and AC 5.120-1 benefit from an updated main boom extension. This extension can be set up particularly quickly as a result of reduced complexity.

The ATF-100-4.1 and ATF-120-5.1 main boom extension, including a runner, will continue to be available. Both main boom extension versions now benefit from a reduced minimum radius in the 0-degree position.

Simplified US Approval for AC 5.120-1

Tadano offers the AC 5.120-1 with a modified wheelbase specifically for the U.S. market. With this modification, the crane conforms to current U.S. approval regulations.

Tadano AC 4.110-1 Technical Specifications

Max. lifting capacity: 110 ton

Boom: 37.4 – 196.9 ft.

Main boom extension: 12.1 ft. / 33.1 ft. – 104.7 ft.

Max. tip height: 300.2 ft.

Max. radius: 223.1 ft.

Carrier engine: Mercedes-Benz OM 470 LA, 340 kW, EU Stage V

Superstructure engine: Mercedes-Benz OM 934 LA, 129 kW, EU Stage V

Transmission: ZF TraXon 12.1

Drive: 8 x 6 x 8 (8 x 8 x 8)

Dimensions — Length: 43.3 ft.;Width: 9 ft.; Height: 13 ft.

Tadano AC 5.120-1 Technical Specifications

Max. lifting capacity: 130 ton

Boom: 37.4 – 196.9 ft.

Main boom extension: 12.1 ft. / 33.1 ft. – 104.7 ft.

Max. tip height: 300.2 ft.

Max. radius: 223.1 ft.

Carrier engine: Mercedes-Benz OM 470 LA, 340 kW, EU Stage V

Superstructure engine: Mercedes-Benz OM 934 LA, 129 kW, EU Stage V

Transmission: ZF TraXon 12.1

Drive: 10 x 6 x 10 (10 x 8 x 10)

Dimensions — Length: 44.4 ft.; Width: 9 ft.; Height: 13.1 ft.

For more information, visit www.tadano.com.

