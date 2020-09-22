Takeuchi Adds TB257FR Excavator to Lineup

The TB257FR features an operating weight of 12,765 lbs., a dig depth of 12 ft. 9.3 in., maximum reach of 20 ft. 4.7 in., bucket breakout force of 10,431 lbs., and provides enhanced working range and performance.

Takeuchi-US has launched the TB257FR compact hydraulic excavator.

The TB257FR features a side-to-side offset boom combined with a tight tail swing enabling it to rotate fully with very little overhang. This makes it ideal for working in a variety of confined job sites including road and bridge work, city streets and in between buildings, according to the manufacturer.

The side-to-side boom feature enables the TB257FR to dig offset to the right or left side without needing to reposition the machine. To enhance stability, this feature allows more of the counterweight to remain in line with the center of the machine. Another advantage of this system is the boom's ability to be stowed over center. This allows the TB257FR to perform a full rotation just outside the width of the track, according to the manufacturer.

Powered by a Kubota V2403-CR-TE5B turbocharged diesel engine, the TB257FR delivers 52.3 hp and 141.5 ft-lb of torque for exceptional power and efficiency. A DOC and DPF exhaust aftertreatment system ensures compliance with current EPA emissions standards and provides environmentally friendly operation.

An available cab for the TB257FR provides an automotive styled interior equipped with A/C, heat, defrost, windshield wiper and washer, skylight with sunshade, AM/FM/MP3 Bluetooth radio and a high back suspension seat with head rest. The cabin of the TB257FR is designed specifically to minimize fatigue and keep the operator comfortable throughout the workday.

"Takeuchi is excited to offer our customers the TB257FR excavator," said Keith Kramlich, national product and training manager.

"Takeuchi's commitment to our tradition of innovation and advancing technology is showcased in this machine. The patented side-to-side offset boom allows for greater working versatility, and the low center of gravity and optimized counterweight placement creates an extremely stable platform with lifting capabilities similar to that of a conventional machine."

The TB257FR compact hydraulic excavator is now available at Takeuchi dealers across the United States.

For more information, visit www.takeuchi-us.com.