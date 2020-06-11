Takeuchi Announced TL8R2 Compact Track Loader

Takeuchi-US's completely redesigned TL8R2 is engineered to provide enhanced power, strength and maneuverability. The radial lift design offers a tipping load of 6,041 lbs. with an operating weight of 9,182 lbs.

The TL8R2 is equipped with a 74.3 hp turbocharged engine that is EPA Final Tier IV Emission Compliant. The diesel oxidation catalyst (DOC) and diesel particulate filter (DPF) featured on this machine minimize emissions for clean and efficient operation.

Creep mode is a standard feature on the TL8R2 models equipped with high flow auxiliary hydraulics. This feature will enable operators to precisely match the forward speed of the track loader to a particular attachment without having to constantly meter the travel lever.

The creep mode function is ideal for attachments that require a consistent, repeatable travel speed, such as a cold planer and trencher.

The automotive styled operators station features a 5.7-inch multi-informational color display with a rearview camera and a sealed rocker switch bank that helps improve performance and functionality by providing the operator with a wider range of operational information.

Also, standard equipment on the TL8R2 are the low-effort pilot controls and proportional auxiliary switches to give the operator the precision needed to work more efficiently in a comfortable, fatigue-free environment.

Additionally, a pressurized cab is an available option on the TL8R2. Optional cabs are equipped with a roll-up door, A/C, heat, defrost and front wiper, and AM/FM/Bluetooth radio providing all day comfort to the operator.

"Takeuchi is excited to release the completely redesigned TL8R2" said Keith Kramlich, national product and training manager. "Takeuchi prides itself on our continuing tradition of innovation and advancing technology, and the TL8R2 is a perfect example of that. Operators will feel more strength, performance, maneuverability, versatility, and efficiency in this machine, increasing their profits."

