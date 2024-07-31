Photo courtesy of Takeuchi The TB395W offers a maximum bucket breakout force of 13,241 lbs., a maximum arm digging force of 8,925 lbs. and a traction force of 12,994 lbs.

Takeuchi-US has added a wheeled model, the TB395W, to its growing excavator product line in North America.

Formerly available only in select global regions, the TB395W provides owner/operators with a highly versatile option that combines powerful excavating performance with on-road capabilities, making it ideal for fast-paced projects, according to the manufacturer.

"Wheeled excavators have become increasingly common in Europe over the years, and they're gaining popularity in other regions as well," said Lee Padgett, product manager of Takeuchi. "That's one reason we're introducing the TB395W to North America. It's a high-performing excavator that provides all the unique benefits of a wheeled unit, including higher travel speeds and the ability to handle both on- and off-road applications."

The TB395W excavator weighs 23,424 lbs. when equipped with outriggers and a blade. It's powered by a Tier-IV-Final-compliant diesel engine delivering 114 hp at 2,200 rpm and up to 339 ft-lbs. of torque. A closed-loop, load-sensing hydraulic system delivers smooth control of the work equipment and a wide range of hydraulic attachments.

The TB395W features two steering modes — 2WS (two-wheel steering) and 4WSC (four-wheel with crab steering). A two-piece boom with long arm allows for greater clearance between the bucket and dozer blade due to arm-mount position. This design allows TB395W operators to pull the bucket all the way back to the dozer blade, which is ideal when working in narrow spaces or moving an obstacle out of the way.

An Auto Cruise feature enables operators to set and adjust their travel speeds with a toggle switch. Auto Cruise also is ideal when using attachments that require a consistent, repeatable travel speed, such as a mulcher, mower or trencher.

The excavator's 13 ft. 5.2 in. digging depth and 27-ft. cutting height make it particularly useful on construction sites. The TB395W offers a maximum bucket breakout force of 13,241 lbs., a maximum arm digging force of 8,925 lbs. and a traction force of 12,994 lbs. The TB395W is equipped with three auxiliary circuits that cater to different hydraulic requirements.

The primary circuit delivers an impressive 32 gpm, ensuring ample power for use with hydraulic attachments The secondary circuit provides 14.5 gpm, offering flexibility for a wide range of applications. Additionally, the third auxiliary circuit is specifically designed for use with a hydraulic quick coupler, enhancing efficiency and productivity on the job site.

Takeuchi outfitted the TB395W with a newly redesigned interior to improve the operator experience. The cab features an easy-to-read, multifunction, 8 ft. color touchscreen monitors with integrated air conditioning and DAB radio functions. Using the machine's intuitive jog dial, operators can easily navigate and control the TB395W's monitor, including its HVAC and DAB radio functions. The TB395W includes a standard 270-degree camera to provide operators with a birds-eye view for greater safety throughout the job site.

Simple, one-touch control switches operate other machine functions, such as work lights, Standard and ECO working modes, primary auxiliary detent, low- and high-speed gear box, swing boom/second boom select, differential lock, manual regen/regen inhibit and lift overload alarm.

A deluxe, high-back, air-ride suspension seat, adjustable arm rests, low-effort pilot controls, large flat floor area and integrated footrests help operators remain comfortable and productive throughout the workday.

Because proper maintenance and service work are imperative for long machine life, Takeuchi designed the TB395W for easier serviceability, with a wide-opening rear engine service door and a right-side cover, both of which open overhead. Both the service door and right-side cover also are constructed of durable steel and lockable to discourage vandalism and theft.

"We know from experience that machine owners are more likely to properly service and maintain their machines at the correct intervals when those tasks are simpler to perform," Padgett said. "That's why the TB395W's design ensures easy access to key daily inspection points like the engine oil dipstick, engine oil filter, engine oil fill and more."

Takeuchi's Fleet Management (TFM) telematics system comes standard on the TB395W. TFM reduces downtime and controls costs by providing owner/operators with machine health and condition, run time (hours) and machine location, as well as remote diagnostics, scheduled maintenance reminders and customizable alert settings. TFM also gives owners the ability to geofence their machines, helping them protect and secure their investments.

"As the world becomes increasingly urbanized, excavator owners and operators must frequently work on projects near city streets and other developed areas," Padgett said. "The new TB395W provides the power of a tracked excavator but with less disruption to existing infrastructure and the ability to travel efficiently from Point A to Point B."

For more information, visit takeuchi-us.com.

Photo courtesy of Takeuchi

Today's top stories