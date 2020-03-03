--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Takeuchi Hires New Regional Product Manager for the Midwest

Tue March 03, 2020 - Midwest Edition
Takeuchi-US


Jim Spicer
Jim Spicer

Takeuchi-US has hired Jim Spicer as a new regional product manager of the Midwest, effective immediately.

As regional product manager, Spicer will be responsible for dealer sales training, supporting national accounts and national account training, and growing the dealer retail business and market share within the Midwest region.

Spicer comes to Takeuchi with nine years of experience working on the dealer side. He recently was with a dealer in Bloomington, Ill., as a sales account and operations manager. Prior to that, he was a product support specialist working with a dealership in Farmer City, Ill.

While working with previous dealerships, Spicer received direct sales and service training from Takeuchi product managers as part of Takeuchi's sales school. He took part in sales school on five separate occasions.

"Having nearly two decades of experience on the dealer side will be beneficial in this position as Jim will work side by side with our dealers," said Henry Lawson, director of sales at Takeuchi. "Jim has also received a lot of training on our products from our product managers in the past, so he already knows our products well. The transition will be seamless."

For more information, visit www.takeuchi-us.com.



