Roxanne Burr

Roxanne Burr has joined Takeuchi-US as its new controller. Over the next few months, Burr will onboard with the company's current controller, who will be retiring after 20 years with Takeuchi.

Burr will be responsible for numerous monthly, quarterly and annual accounting tasks, including financials, audits, tax preparation and returns, cash flow, reviewing credit checks and inventory reports, collecting dealer financials, budgeting, insurance, 401k administration and payroll.

"The position of controller for an international manufacturing company is complex and requires a person who possesses a unique blend of experience and education," said Jeff Stewart, president of Takeuchi-US. "We feel that Roxanne will be an excellent fit for our needs. We look forward to working with her in the months and years ahead and benefitting from her expertise as Takeuchi continues to expand."

Burr comes to Takeuchi from her previous role as controller of Majors Management, a convenience store property management and gasoline supply company headquartered in Lawrenceville, Ga. At Majors Management, Burr managed all accounting functions for more than 300 legal entities, including 600-plus convenience stores and retail spaces. Her other experience includes controller positions with Wise Business Forms, Georgia-Pacific Corporation and Dayton Steel Services.

"I've spent most of my career working with manufacturers, and I'm familiar with the types of analysis, reporting and forecasting that these companies need to remain efficient and profitable," said Burr. "I'm very excited to put my skills to work for a respected equipment manufacturer like Takeuchi and help them achieve even greater success in the future."

For more information, visit www.takeuchi-us.com.

Today's top stories