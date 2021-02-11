A Takeuchi TB370 compact excavator uses the new Takeuchi mulching head attachment.

Takeuchi-US, a manufacturer of compact equipment, has launched the Takeuchi Attachment Program. This new program offers a full line of Takeuchi-branded attachments for each of the manufacturer's product lines — compact excavators, compact track loaders and compact wheel loaders.

"Attachments represent a significant sales opportunity for our dealers while also improving their customers' productivity and return on investment," said Scott Utzman, manager of the Takeuchi Attachment Program. "We designed our program to provide an incredibly broad range of attachments backed by Takeuchi aftersales support, parts availability, a one-year warranty and attractive financing options."

Takeuchi partnered with several market-leading attachment manufacturers to provide attachments in five categories: land and vegetation management; construction management; agriculture management; snow removal; and brooms. Altogether, there are nearly 40 different attachment families available, from buckets to forestry mulchers to snow blades and everything in between. Many attachments come in various models and sizes for the ultimate customized solution for nearly any machine application.

Takeuchi's full-featured attachments offer standard configurations, including bolt-on cutting edges; connect-under-pressure quick couplers; heavy-duty cylinders; and optimized controls. Performance-matched attachments have flow requirements and operating parameters that are matched to compatible machines for optimal performance. Takeuchi provides optimized hose lengths with connect-under-pressure couplers on hydraulically operated attachments for fast, easy connections.

"We chose our attachment manufacturing partners based on numerous factors," Utzman said. "However, our primary concern was ensuring that their attachment quality mirrors Takeuchi's machine quality. Many of our customers depend on their Takeuchi machines for their livelihoods, so uptime and productivity are extremely important. We want our customers to know that when they purchase a Takeuchi-branded attachment, they're getting the same level of quality and dependability that they've come to expect from us over the years."

For more information, visit takeuchi-us.com/attachments.

Today's top stories