    Takeuchi Network Adds Locations in Texas, Okla., Kan.

    Central Power Systems & Services will sell, rent, and service Takeuchi compact excavators and loaders at new locations in Texas, Oklahoma, and Kansas. This strategic partnership enhances equipment solutions for customers in construction and critical infrastructure industries.

    Tue July 22, 2025 - West Edition #15
    Central Power Systems & Services


    A Central Power Systems & Services location
    Central Power Systems & Services photo
    A Central Power Systems & Services location

    Central Power Systems & Services will now sell, rent and service Takeuchi compact excavators and track loaders at its location in Woodward, Okla.; four locations in Kansas (Wichita, Salina, Colby and Garden City); and three locations in Texas (Hutto, San Antonio and Corpus Christi).

    "We're excited to add the Takeuchi product line to our construction equipment offering," said John Cosgrove, president of Central Power Systems & Services. "Takeuchi's reputation for quality, innovation and performance aligns perfectly with the values we bring to our customers. This partnership strengthens our ability to deliver reliable, industry-leading equipment solutions backed by the service and support our clients have come to expect."

    Founded in 1963, Takeuchi is an ISO 9001 certified manufacturer of an extensive line of compact track loaders, compact excavators, compact wheel loaders and a compact crawler dumper.

    Central Power Systems & Services, headquartered in Kansas City, Mo., has been a trusted provider of power generation, distribution and heavy equipment solutions since 1954. With 20 locations and 700 employees across Kansas, western Missouri, northern Oklahoma and Texas, the company delivers comprehensive sales, service and rental support for industries ranging from construction and transportation to critical infrastructure.

    Central Power offers custom-engineered systems, a robust rental fleet, certified technical expertise and 24/7 emergency service to meet the evolving needs of its customers. Guided by core values of integrity, humility, partnership and innovation, the company continues to grow its capabilities — most recently with the addition of a 750,000-square-foot power generation facility in Platte City, Mo.

    "We're proud to welcome Central Power Systems & Services to the Takeuchi dealer network," said Shay Klusmeyer, western division sales manager of Takeuchi-US. "Over the years, Central Power has built a strong reputation for outstanding customer service and deep industry expertise, and we're confident they will represent the Takeuchi brand with excellence. We look forward to a successful partnership that brings even greater value to customers in Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas."

    For details about Central Power Systems & Services, visit cpower.com. For details about Takeuchi, visit takeuchi-us.com.




