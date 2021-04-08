(L-R) are Keith Kramlich, Takeuchi-US product and training manager; Jeff Stewart, Takeuchi-US president; Tom Crow, chairman of the Jackson County (GA) board of commissioners; and James Tipton of Tipton Construction.

Takeuchi-US hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house at its new 37,000-sq.-ft. training center at 113 Bonnie Valentine Way in Pendergrass, Ga., on March 25.

Located next door to the company's headquarters, the Takeuchi Training Center will now be the site of sales and technical instruction for the company's salespeople, dealer principals, dealer technicians and corporate dealer trainers. The facility's larger classrooms and additional staff will give Takeuchi the ability to increase class capacity and add more service training classes over the coming months.

After Takeuchi-US President Jeff Stewart welcomed guests, Pastor Jeff Williams of Southside Church led the invocation. Stewart then recounted Takeuchi's expanding footprint at the site in Jackson County, Ga. After purchasing nearly 10 acres in 2020, Takeuchi expanded its U.S. campus to approximately 44 acres. Now with the addition of the new Training Center, the campus includes two buildings that together provide 500,000 sq. ft. of space.

"We're very thankful for the support and leadership we've received from our shareholders and from Mr. Takeuchi and his family," Stewart said. "This is the second building we've erected here in the past two years, and altogether, this property represents $9 million in investment and growth in Jackson County. Takeuchi-US is pleased to contribute to Jackson County's infrastructure, and we're excited to be able to provide even more comprehensive training to our dealers and others who support our equipment here in the U.S. and worldwide."

Tom Crow, chairman of the Jackson County Board of Commissioners, also addressed the group.

"We appreciate Takeuchi choosing Jackson County as the site of its U.S. headquarters," Crow said. "Local contractors and other equipment owners and operators worldwide have come to truly value Takeuchi's top-quality machines. We couldn't be more pleased to have Takeuchi as one of our leading corporate citizens."

Stewart and Crow were then joined by Keith Kramlich, product and training manager for Takeuchi-US, and James Tipton of Tipton Construction, whose company built the new training center. Stewart performed the ceremonial ribbon cutting and invited those assembled to come inside for refreshments and tours of the new facility.

"Our employees, dealer partners and customers are key to Takeuchi's success," Kramlich said. "With this incredible, new, state-of-the-art facility, we're ready to take our training to the next level and help even more people discover the difference that Takeuchi machines can make on their productivity, safety and bottom lines."

Courses that will be offered at the Takeuchi Training Center include instructor-led, intermediate-level technical trainings for both compact track loaders and compact excavators with simultaneous classes starting in May 2021. These classes will cover general machine layout, electrical and hydraulic component location and function, general engine controls and exhaust after-treatment systems on all products. Soon, Takeuchi also will offer quarterly sales training for dealers as well as advanced technical training. Beginner-level courses will be offered online via Takeuchi's Learning Management System.

For more information, visit www.takeuchi-us.com.

