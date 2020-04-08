Takeuchi Promotes Keith Kramlich, Joseph Huling to New Positions

Keith Kramlich

Takeuchi-US, a global leader in compact equipment, has promoted two employees in its organization to critical product and service positions.

Keith Kramlich takes over as national product and training manager, while Joseph Huling fills Kramlich's previous role as national service and warranty manager, effective immediately.

For Kramlich, this is his second promotion since he was hired in 2016 as a regional service manager. In his new position as national product and training manager, his main responsibility is overseeing product development, which includes supervising, managing and developing the product and training department. Additionally, Kramlich will support the corporate sales efforts by establishing business partnerships with the dealers and distributors to provide product, training and support for them and their customers who have purchased or use Takeuchi products.

Huling was promoted from his previous position as the northeast regional service manager, which he held since he started at Takeuchi in late-2017. As national service and warranty manager, his main responsibilities include managing the Takeuchi regional service managers to ensure they are providing service support in their respective regions, reviewing all warranty claims and providing final approval. Additionally, Huling will monitor failure trends to expedite solutions, and calculate and review warranty costs, developing plans to reduce costs.

"Keith brings a vast knowledge of our products from his service background and an eagerness to unify the Takeuchi training experiencefor dealers and national accounts," said Jeff Stewart, vice president and general manager at Takeuchi-US.

"Joseph is another employee who has a great deal of product knowledge and expertise, in addition to always wanting to take on more.

"The ability to promote within our company and allowing employees further opportunities to learn and grow is very exciting for us," said Stewart. "We couldn't be happier for Keith and Joseph in their new roles, they are both very deserving of it."

For more information, visit www.takeuchi-us.com.