Takeuchi Rewards Star's Effort

(L-R) are Sam Schneider, Takeuchi Central Midwest regional product manager; Shay Klusmeyer, Takeuchi Central Midwest regional business manager; Bruce Bowman, president of Star Equipment; and Kevin Arens, Remington Lawyer, Scott Thompson, Jared Vaske, Wade Snyder, Mitch McDonough, Brad Bowman and Brett Bowman, all of Star Equipment.

Takeuchi-US has awarded Star Equipment as the 2019 Dealer of the Year of the Central Midwest Region. Star Equipment's successful sales effort in 2019 has proven to show it is outstanding in the construction equipment market, according to Takeuchi.

Star Equipment was named Takeuchi's Central Midwest Dealer of the Year after considering its commitment and excellence in a number of areas, including sales performance, parts support, product support and training. The full-service dealer has four locations in Iowa: Ames, Cedar Rapids, Des Moines and Waterloo.

"We are honored to award Star Equipment as the Central Midwest Dealer of the Year. They are very much deserving of this recognition," said Klusmeyer. "They have been one of our top-performing dealers for a long time and done a great job with taking care of Takeuchi customers. They always treat the customer as their number one priority and that is why they are so successful."

"We work hard to take care of our customers, so we are excited to be named Takeuchi Central Midwest Dealer of the Year," said Bruce Bowman, president of Star Equipment. "Our staff is very knowledgeable with selling and servicing Takeuchi equipment, and taking care of our Takeuchi customers is very important to us. We look forward to our ongoing partnership with Takeuchi."

