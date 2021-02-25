Equipmentdown-arrow
Takeuchi Welcomes Ian Poole As Inside Sales Representative

Thu February 25, 2021 - National Edition
Takeuchi-US


Ian Poole
Ian Poole

Ian Poole has joined Takeuchi-US as its new inside sales representative.

Poole will be responsible for sales development and support for Takeuchi's dealers and direct accounts. Additionally, he will support Takeuchi's regional business managers in their efforts, including dealer development and recruitment, inventory control, forecasting, program promotion, communication and more.

"With more than 25 years of industry experience and an impressive track record in cultivating partnerships, territory development and area logistics planning, Ian was a clear fit for the role," said Henry Lawson, director of sales of Takeuchi-US. "We are excited to have him on the team and can't wait to see what he accomplishes here at Takeuchi."

"I'm thrilled to be joining the Takeuchi team and putting my strategic planning and logistics background to work for a truly innovative global leader in compact equipment," Poole said. "I've spent the majority of my career in sales positions and I'm excited to apply that experience and passion to my new role."

For more information, visit www.takeuchi-us.com.




