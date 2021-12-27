List and Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Tellus Equipment Solutions Expands Operations to Austin, Texas

Mon December 27, 2021 - West Edition
Tellus Equipment


Tellus Equipment Solutions LLC, an authorized John Deere equipment dealer for central and south Texas, announced the opening of a new Austin, Texas, store as part of its continued expansion plan.

The new store will be located on Highway 290 West, and will have the mission of supporting the Austin, Round Rock, Cedar Park, Georgetown, Dripping Springs and Pflugerville communities with equipment, parts and service to fill customers' needs. This store will be the first and only full-service John Deere Ag and Turf location in Austin, one of the fastest growing markets in the country.

"We are extremely excited to have the opportunity to expand and serve customers in the Austin market. The greater Austin area has seen tremendous growth in recent years and the demand for the quality products and services that Tellus offers makes this new venture into Austin a perfect match. We look forward to being a part of the community in Austin for years to come," said Jeff Donaldson, Tellus Equipment's CEO.

This 9,000 sq. ft., full-service store will have John Deere, Stihl, Honda and other products to support residential and commercial landscaping, compact construction equipment needs, farms and ranches. The store was anticipated to open in late December 2021 and Tellus has plans for additional expansion in Austin market in the near future.

For more information, visit www.tellusequip.com.

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.




Today's top stories

RB Baker Crews Stabilize Soil for U.S. 17 Widening in South Carolina

Tornado Recovery Effort Needs Proper Equipment, Great Compassion

Cat MH3026 Material Handler Offers High Performance, Lower Operating Costs

Contractors Brace for Boom in Renewable Energy Projects

Hyundai Construction Equipment to Invest $170M to Expand Production Capacity by 50 Percent

Officials, Crews Come Out to Celebrate Provo's Milestone

JR Demolition and Excavation Demos Strip Mall, Makes Way for New Development

West Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Road Upgrade's Second Phase Slated to Begin in February



 

Read more about...

Business News John Deere Miscellaneous Agriculture TEXAS






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo