Tellus Equipment Solutions LLC, an authorized John Deere equipment dealer for central and south Texas, announced the opening of a new Austin, Texas, store as part of its continued expansion plan.

The new store will be located on Highway 290 West, and will have the mission of supporting the Austin, Round Rock, Cedar Park, Georgetown, Dripping Springs and Pflugerville communities with equipment, parts and service to fill customers' needs. This store will be the first and only full-service John Deere Ag and Turf location in Austin, one of the fastest growing markets in the country.

"We are extremely excited to have the opportunity to expand and serve customers in the Austin market. The greater Austin area has seen tremendous growth in recent years and the demand for the quality products and services that Tellus offers makes this new venture into Austin a perfect match. We look forward to being a part of the community in Austin for years to come," said Jeff Donaldson, Tellus Equipment's CEO.

This 9,000 sq. ft., full-service store will have John Deere, Stihl, Honda and other products to support residential and commercial landscaping, compact construction equipment needs, farms and ranches. The store was anticipated to open in late December 2021 and Tellus has plans for additional expansion in Austin market in the near future.

For more information, visit www.tellusequip.com.

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories