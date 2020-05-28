--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Tennessee's Contractor's Machinery Names New Veep, GM

Thu May 28, 2020 - Midwest Edition #12
CEG


Contractor’s Machinery has announced the addition of Blake Wilson as vice president/general manager in Knoxville, Tenn.
Contractor's Machinery has announced the addition of Blake Wilson as vice president/general manager in Knoxville, Tenn. He will be responsible for heavy equipment, as well as new and used machine sales.

Contractor's Machinery has announced the addition of Blake Wilson as vice president/general manager in Knoxville, Tenn. He will be responsible for heavy equipment, as well as new and used machine sales.

Wilson gained extensive sales and management experience by working for several different equipment dealerships over the past 30 years.

"It is an exciting time to be at Contractor's Machinery for a number of reasons, including the tremendous opportunities available within east Tennessee," Wilson said. "Contractor's Machinery takes the responsibility of being a community-based business seriously and is committed to providing a lasting and reliable relationship with our customers by offering equipment options based on each customer's individual need, whether that be new or used equipment, rentals, or parts and service. Meeting our customers' needs is our number one concern."

Contractor's Machinery serves the expanding market as the Case dealer in east Tennessee. The company's facilities are equipped with large service bay doors, overhead cranes, large machine work areas and more space to stock parts — all in an effort to offer enhanced product support to customers. With technicians on the floor and 92 percent parts availability, Contractor's Machinery can service approximatley 30 wheel loaders, excavators and dozers at a time.

"Another thing that makes Contractor's Machinery customers life easy is the reliability of Case equipment," Wilson said. "The small contractors are what we focus on, and all the different communities around, they each have their own utility. Case machines have been a part of this geographic area for many years.

"And then, of course, there's been the expansion of the Case product line with new excavators, dozers, wheel loaders, the track loaders and the mini-excavators. The customers like the products very much. They've proven themselves to be strong and reliable. Case mini-excavators have proven particularly useful to home builders who need to dig footers or short, shallow ditches for water lines and downspouts."

Contractor's Machinery Inc., established in 1976, offers a complete and powerful range of Case construction equipment, including wheel loaders, excavators, dozers, motorgraders and compaction machines. CEG



