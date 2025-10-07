Terex unveiled the TRX series at Utility Expo, featuring lightweight booms for increased payload and efficiency without needing a CDL. The series includes four models with working heights between 46 to 60 ft, improved Ranger jib, enhanced controls, and ANSI A92.2 rating, showing Terex's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.

Terex Utilities photo Terex Ranger jib

Terex launched its all-new TRX series, a family of telescopic aerial devices designed for trouble truck and distribution work at the 2025 Utility Expo on Oct. 7. The series is engineered to deliver lifting capacity, increased payload and operational efficiency, all without the need for a CDL.

"Mounted on class 5 or 6 chassis, the TRX series offers a highly capable design delivering performance and versatility." said Tyler Schwingler, product marketing manager.

The TRX series includes four models, the TRX41, TRX48, TRX52 and TRX55, which have working heights ranging from 46 to 60 ft. Each are designed with a lightweight boom that is hundreds of lbs. lighter than comparable legacy Terex models. This weight reduction translates into increased payload capacity up to 6,000 lbs., depending on body configuration and chassis class.

"Also being introduced with the TRX series is the all-new Ranger jib, featuring key advancements in weight savings, improved pin design, enhanced articulation and compatibility with aftermarket attachments," Schwingler said.

Other key features of the TRX Series include:

• Platform Capacity: All models support up to 500 lbs. on the platform, with optional configurations available.

• Simplified Maintenance: Parts commonality across the TRX series and minimal maintenance with the fiberglass bond on the boom.

• Strength and Reliability: The rectangular bi-axial epoxy resin filament wound fiberglass boom provides superior strength, stability and insulation.

• Controls and Flexibility: Full-pressure hydraulic controls and a fourfunction single stick controller ensure efficient operation. All models carry a Category ‘C' ANSI A92.2 rating, with Category ‘B' available on select models.

"It's an exciting time at Terex as we continue to provide high quality innovations to our customers and make investments in our business that help provide the best experience and value to our customers," said Schwingler.

For more information, visit terex.com/utilities/en/utilityexpo

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.

