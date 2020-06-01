Terex Washing Systems Offers Local Support

Never before has local support been as important, and Terex Washing Systems and its global dealer network has the ability to continue to provide vital "on the ground local support" during these unprecedented times.

As international travel will continue to be disrupted for a considerable period of time, this local assistance, offered in conjunction with Terex's "Remote Support Technical Team" of experts, means Terex can offer support to any washing operation, ensuring you can continue to operate, maximize your uptime and production, according to the manufacturer.

Barry McMenamin, TWS director, said, "Our global dealer network provides enhanced levels of sales, service and support so we can continue to provide ongoing world-class service and support to our customers during these challenging times. The support of our regional partners combined with TWS direct support and experience means we can offer our customers end-to-end solutions, support and service. We're working with partners who have been in the industry for many years and have extensive experience and expertise in servicing mining and quarrying industries."

Talk Directly To Our In-House Experts

With more than 70 dealers globally, Terex has a dealer close to you that can offer support to all wet processing operators, the manufacturer said.

For more information, visit www.terex.com/washing.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.