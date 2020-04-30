Terramac Adds Cowin Equipment to Dealer Network

Terramac, a manufacturer of rubber track crawler carriers, expands its representation in the North American market to include Cowin Equipment Company as part of its dealer network. Cowin Equipment will represent the Terramac product line in Alabama, the Florida Panhandle and the Atlanta, Ga., metropolitan area.

"Cowin Equipment is dedicated to providing a wide range of quality products that are applicable in virtually every industry related segment and capable of getting jobs done efficiently and effectively," said Matt McGowan, vice president of sales and marketing at Cowin Equipment. "Terramac crawler carriers complement our existing equipment offerings very well. We see great value in the extreme versatility, customization and performance capabilities that Terramac carriers deliver and we are confident that our customers will too."

Cowin Equipment will offer Terramac's line of straight frame and 360-degree rotating crawler carriers to serve the general construction industry. In addition to Terramac's three standard options — conversion beds, rock dump beds and flatbeds — Cowin Equipment will offer Terramac units customized with support attachments such as hydroseeding units, personnel carriers and cranes.

"Adding Terramac crawler carriers to our product offerings will also allow us to further expand into specific markets. The utility industry is a large opportunity for us, as well as pipeline and landfill management," McGowan said.

The team at Cowin Equipment will provide professional sales, rental and aftermarket support on the Terramac product line across eight branch locations. Cowin Equipment's representatives will deliver timely service, and their highly qualified technicians are equipped with modern technology to ensure Terramac machines are maintained at the highest standard, according to the company.

"Cowin Equipment is committed to delivering top-notch equipment and superior service," said David Soliday, director of sales at Terramac. "They make their customers their highest priority and that is exactly what we look for in a Terramac dealer. We look forward to a successful partnership."

For more information on Cowin Equipment or to find the nearest location, visit Cowin.com.

For more information on Terramac, call 630/365-4800 or visit Terramac.com.