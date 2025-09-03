TerraPower begins construction on the Kemmerer Training Center in Wyoming for the Natrium project. The center will train future operators of the advanced nuclear plant, aiming to build a skilled workforce for reliable and flexible power generation. Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon praises the state's leadership in the next-gen nuclear sector. TerraPower, founded by Bill Gates, is advancing the Natrium project featuring a sodium-cooled fast reactor with molten salt energy storage. Scheduled for completion in 2030, it will be the first utility-scale advanced nuclear power plant in the U.S.

TerraPower rendering A rendering of TerraPower's proposed Natrium nuclear power plant.

TerraPower, a nuclear innovation company, announced on Aug. 18, 2025, the start of construction on the Kemmerer Training Center (KTC) at the site of the Natrium project in Kemmerer, Wyo.

This is the second facility to reach the construction milestone of this next generation, advanced nuclear project.

The 30,000-sq.-ft. center will be integral to building the future workforce for the advanced nuclear industry as it will host all Natrium plant operation training activities and support all operator-accredited programs. The KTC will house the Natrium Training Simulator, laboratories for electrical and Instrumentation & Control (I&C), mechanical and scientific laboratories, training classrooms, an auditorium and more.

Cost totals and contractor names weren't released.

"The future of energy will only come to fruition if we have a skilled, dedicated and robust workforce," said Chris Levesque, TerraPower president and CEO. "The Kemmerer Training Center will serve as the central hub for future Natrium operators who will deliver the reliable and flexible power communities need. We are proud to be building this facility on the site of our first Natrium plant. The proximity between the plant and the training center, along with the ongoing support of the Kemmerer community, are invaluable as we continue to advance America's next nuclear power plant."

"Wyoming is leading the way in establishing the next generation nuclear sector," said Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon. "With today's announcement at the Natrium site on the beginning of construction on the training center, southwest Wyoming has much to celebrate — from workforce opportunities to state-of-the-art energy production."

TerraPower, which was founded by Bill Gates, broke ground on the Natrium project in 2024 and immediately began construction efforts.

The Natrium project is the only advanced nuclear developer to begin construction on a commercial-scale project in the United States.

The Natrium design features a 345 MW sodium-cooled fast reactor with a patented molten salt-based energy storage system. The storage technology can boost the system's output to 500 MW of power when needed as it is designed to keep base output steady, ensuring constant reliability and can quickly ramp up when demand peaks.

The decoupled design separates major structures into two independent islands — nuclear and energy — which significantly reduces the quantity of specialized materials, cutting plant costs and accelerating construction timelines.

The first Natrium plant is being developed through the U.S. Department of Energy's Advanced Reactor Demonstration Program (ARDP), a public-private partnership.

The project is expected to be completed in 2030 and will be the first utility-scale advanced nuclear power plant in the United States.

