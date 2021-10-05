After a one-year hiatus for Covid-19 the Texas Asphalt Pavement Association (TXAPA) returned to the Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa in San Antonio for its 46th annual meeting from September 21 to 24.

The event opened on a Tuesday with a day of fun including the golf tournament, sporting clay shoot, welcome dinner and casino party.

That next day, the organization handed out its prestigious industry awards, honoring technicians, contractors, material suppliers and TxDOT branches.

A trade show featuring equipment, services and technical advancements in the paving industry was held concurrently and featured 30 exhibitors, including Astec Industries, McCourt Equipment, Powerscreen Texas, and ROMCO Equipment Co.

Educational sessions on a variety of industry topics were held throughout the four days.

Next year's meeting will be held from September 20 to 23 at La Cantera Resort and Spa in San Antonio.

Today's top stories