Texas Asphalt Pavement Association Returns With Its 46th Annual Meeting

Tue October 05, 2021 - West Edition #21
CEG


After a one-year hiatus for Covid-19 the Texas Asphalt Pavement Association (TXAPA) returned to the Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa in San Antonio for its 46th annual meeting from September 21 to 24.

The event opened on a Tuesday with a day of fun including the golf tournament, sporting clay shoot, welcome dinner and casino party.

That next day, the organization handed out its prestigious industry awards, honoring technicians, contractors, material suppliers and TxDOT branches.

A trade show featuring equipment, services and technical advancements in the paving industry was held concurrently and featured 30 exhibitors, including Astec Industries, McCourt Equipment, Powerscreen Texas, and ROMCO Equipment Co.

Educational sessions on a variety of industry topics were held throughout the four days.

Next year's meeting will be held from September 20 to 23 at La Cantera Resort and Spa in San Antonio.

Lone Star Paving of Austin was one of the award winners at the Texas Asphalt Pavement Association’s annual meeting, which honors technicians, contractors, material suppliers and TxDOT branches.
TXAPA Executive Vice President Harold Mullin addresses attendees during the awards presentation at the organization’s 46th annual meeting on Sept. 22 at the Hyatt Hill Country Resort in San Antonio.
In the SM Full Depth Large project category, Hunter Industries, Colorado Materials and TxDOT’s Yoakum district were honored for their work on U.S. 59 in Jackson County.
Jagoe-Public Company of Denton and the Dallas TxDOT district were recognized for their efforts on FM 1378 in Collin County. The award was for SM Overlay on a small project.
The category was SM Overlay Small project, and the winners were Drewery Construction and Longview Asphalt Inc. along with the Lufkin TxDOT district. The project was in Nacogdoches County on FM 1275.
Kiewit, along with the Amarillo TxDOT office, was recognized for work on U.S. 287 in Armstrong County in the DG Overlay Large category.
RK Hall Construction and the Amarillo TxDOT office won multiple awards, including for work on U.S. 60 in Carson County in the DG Full Depth Medium size project category.
Work on SL 390 in Harrison County earned Madden Contracting, Longview Asphalt Inc. and the TxDOT Atlanta district the award for DG Full Depth Small project.
Hunter Industries and Colorado Materials received an award for its collaboration on the Harris Hill Raceway paving project in San Marcos.
The City Street paving award went to the city of Kerrville for its 3rd Street repaving work.
Big Creek Construction of Hewitt and the TxDOT Waco District were recognized in the SM Full Depth Small project category for its work on SH 14 in Limestone County.
In the SM Overlay Large project category, Drewery Construction, Longview Asphalt Inc. and the TxDOT Tyler Division won for its collaboration on repaving U.S. 79 in Cherokee County.
In the DG Overlay Small Project category, the award went to Durwood Greene Construction, American Materials and the TxDOT Houston district for work on FM524 in Brazoria County.
RK Hall Construction and the Amarillo TxDOT district won the award for DG Overlay Medium project for work on Interstate 40 in Potter County.




