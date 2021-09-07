Texas First Rentals and HOLT Crane & Equipment are now authorized dealers of Magni Telescopic Handlers, a leader in rotating and heavy lift telehandlers. The new product line will be available at Texas First Rentals and HOLT Crane & Equipment locations throughout their 118-county territories in Texas.

Magni's rotating telescopic handlers (RTH) are versatile and flexible machines that can be used for many applications and equipped with various accessories such as forks, winches and platforms. Users benefit particularly from the 360-degree rotation of the RTH. All Magni lifts have a load control system that detects the risks of overload during use and inhibits further aggravating movements.

"Our investment in Magni products signifies our commitment to providing diverse products to meet the needs of our customers," Texas First Rentals Senior Vice President Don Myrick said.

"Magni's rotating telescopic handlers will make a valuable addition to our rental fleet. Whether you're on a construction site, in a manufacturing facility, or on a mining location, these telehandlers are ready for any application."

"Magni is excited to welcome Texas First Rentals and HOLT Crane &Equipment to our dealer network and we look forward to working with them to bring our rotating and heavy lift telehandler to their customers in the Texas market," said Joe Leinwol, chief sales officer of Magni America.

Magni telescopic handlers will be available for rent and purchase at HOLT Crane & Equipment locations in Houston, Dallas and San Antonio. In addition, Texas First Rentals has more than 20 locations that will rent and service the Magni equipment line.

"At HOLT Crane & Equipment, we look for partners that align with our core values. Magni's commitment to quality and safety ensures that our customers are getting superior products backed by our legendary customer service," said David Worsham, general manager of HOLT

Crane & Equipment. "Our partnership with Magni further strengthens our commitment to the success of our customers."

"Texas First Rentals and HOLT Crane & Equipment's deep commitment to customer service is a cornerstone of Magni's philosophy, making them the perfect partner to help grow the Magni brand in the state of Texas," said Robert Cloud, the South Central regional sales manager of Magni America.

For product availability, visit TexasFirstRentals.com or HOLTCrane.com.

About Texas First Rentals

Texas First Rentals is the HOLT rental services company that rents aerial, dirt and portable power equipment. Other HOLT divisions include HOLT CAT, which sells, rents and services Caterpillar machines, engines, generator sets and trucks; HOLT Crane & Equipment, which is the authorized dealer to sell, rent and service Link-Belt portable cranes; HOLT Manufacturing, which designs, engineers and produces Spray King water tanks, oilfield engine skids and enclosures, and custom-manufactured attachments and machines; SITECH Tejas, which is the authorized dealer for Trimble heavy and highway construction products; HOLT Truck Centers, which provides rebuilds, total service and parts for all makes and models of on-highway trucks and RV's; HOLT Renewables, which provides solar design, engineering, procurement and construction to help customers achieve energy savings; and HOLT Used, which is home to the best construction, truck, trailer, material handling, crane, power generator and other used equipment supplied by the HOLT family of companies.

About Magni Telescopic Handlers & Magni America LLC

Magni Telescopic Handlers, headquartered in Castelfranco Emilia, Italy, is a leader in rotating and heavy lift telescopic handlers. Magni has more than 300 dealers serving 150 countries throughout the world. Magni America LLC is a factory-owned importer and distributor for Magni Telescopic Handlers for the United States. For more information, visit https://magnith.com/en-us/.

