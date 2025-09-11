The 2025 Design-Build Conference & Expo by DBIA in Las Vegas features keynote speakers on leadership, innovative sessions on mega projects & AI, pre-conference programs, expo with 250+ exhibitors, student competitions and awards honoring industry excellence. More at dbia.org/

The Design-Build Institute of America (DBIA) will host the 2025 Design-Build Conference & Expo, Nov. 5–7 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, uniting the nation's leading design-build innovators for three days of powerful programming, networking and celebration.

This year's event opens with Carey Lohrenz, the first female F-14 Tomcat pilot, delivering a high-octane keynote on leadership, adaptability and resilience. The conversation continues with Progressive Design-Build (PDB) for mega projects, a general session where national owners will share how they're using PDB to deliver some of the country's most complex infrastructure. AI expert and futurist Steve Browncloses the conference with a forward-looking keynote on disruption and innovation.

Two optional pre-conference programs kick off the week on Nov. 4, including the Virtual Design & Construction Leadership Exchange (VDCLEx), a half-day program on the role of VDC in design-build and introduction to P3 for the Design-Builder, a full-day course exploring public-private partnerships. Once the main event begins, the expo hall's 250+ exhibitors will provide a vibrant hub for discovery, from new tools and products to hands-on demos and networking opportunities with industry leaders.

DBIA's commitment to the next generation is front and center with dedicated student and young professional programming, including the National Design-Build Student Competition finals. The week culminates in DBIA's Awards Dinner & Ceremony, honoring the nation's best projects and teams, inducting the 2025 class of the DBIA College of Fellows and presenting the prestigious Brunelleschi Lifetime Achievement Award.

