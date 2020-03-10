The Newest Wheel Loader: Takeuchi's TW80 Series 3 Compact

Weighing in at 12,700 pounds, the TW80 Series 3 boasts 73 horsepower from the Tier 4-compliant turbocharged Deutz engine.

Takeuchi-US, a global innovation leader, has unveiled its latest compact wheel loader – the TW80 Series 3. The TW80 Series 3 offers a variety of new features designed to make operators more comfortable and productive on any job site.

Weighing in at 12,700 pounds, the TW80 Series 3 boasts 73 horsepower from the Tier 4-compliant turbocharged Deutz engine. Its compact design makes it perfect for working in tight spaces or on lawns or other light-use areas. In addition, the wheel loader provides operators with excellent reach, dump height and lifting capacity for outstanding performance in a range of applications.

"Takeuchi is excited to offer a number of upgraded features and more functional design to our customers," said David Caldwell, product manager. "The TW80 Series 3 is a very capable, comfortable wheel loader that is easy to operate, and it is designed and built to provide exceptional quality and performance."

The updated monitor panel design adds more intuitive icons to simplify operational and service information. In addition, new rocker switches are installed below the steering column, along the right-side head liner and in the right-side console to provide convenient access to machine lights, the hydraulic quick coupler release, parking brake, wiper, defrost controls, as well as engine diagnostic systems.

Other in-cab updates include a more elevated design to improve visibility and a spacious cab. A new standard HVAC system features an improved air conditioner and outstanding airflow to keep operators comfortable even in the hottest and dustiest conditions.

The TW80 Series 3 is available now at Takeuchi dealers across North America.

About Takeuchi

Takeuchi is an ISO 9001 certified manufacturer of an extensive line of compact track loaders, compact excavators, compact wheel loaders, and skid steer loaders. Founded in 1963, Takeuchi was the first company to introduce the compact excavator to North America, setting the stage for one of the highest growth product segments ever introduced in the compact equipment market. The compact excavator has become a main line product for both rental and construction/utility companies. Takeuchi continued to lead the compact construction industry with the introduction of the first compact track loader to North America.