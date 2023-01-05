List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Thompson Energy Solutions Expands in Memphis, Welcomes Frank Carbajal

Thu January 05, 2023 - Southeast Edition
Thompson Energy Solutions


Frank Carbajal
Frank Carbajal

Thompson Energy Solutions, a division of Thompson Machinery, is aggressively growing its Power Systems team in Memphis, Tenn.

"Memphis continues to be a leading growth market for us," said Jack McCown, Electric Power sales manager at Thompson. "Reliable, sustainable power solutions and engineering expertise are critical to many businesses, banks, hospitals, local governments and educational institutions. That's why we are excited to welcome Frank Carbajal to the team."

Carbajal recently joined Thompson Energy Solutions as the Power Systems regional sales manager.

"Frank's customer focus, as well as his manufacturing and engineering background, will be a big benefit to our customers," explained McCown. "Frank's previous work experience managing electrical equipment for global manufacturers, including generator components supplied to Caterpillar Inc., greatly strengthens our team."

"Everyone says family-first, but corporate settings can feel very distant," said Carbajal. "Thompson really is a family-oriented culture. The employees care for each other at an intimate level. Everyone has welcomed me with open arms, and it feels great to be part of the team."

Carbajal will be responsible for leading the sales and project management teams in west Tennessee and north Mississippi that help customers design and install power systems, including Cat gensets, automatic transfer switches, switchgear and paralleling controls, microgrid controllers, solar, energy storage, and industrial engine and battery electric drivetrain solutions. He also will have Power Rental management responsibilities for Thompson's mobile fleet of gensets (20 kW to 2,000 kW), compressed air and HVAC/temperature control systems.

Thompson offers complete electrical power distribution products for rent, such as cables, circuit breakers, transformers, distribution panels, fuel tanks and more.

For more information, visit www.ThompsonEnergySolutions.com.




