    Thunder Creek Announces EquipmentShare as New Dealer in Missouri, Oklahoma

    Thu January 25, 2024 - National Edition
    Thunder Creek Equipment


    Thunder Creek Equipment, a manufacturer of innovative and premium fueling and preventive maintenance solutions, has introduced EquipmentShare as its new dealer of its product sales and support lineup at locations in Columbia, Mo., and Oklahoma City, Okla.

    Thunder Creek Equipment designs and manufactures products that are used in a variety of industries including construction, roadbuilding, oil and gas, and utility construction. This includes the original, industry-leading, No-HAZMAT Fuel & Service Trailer (MTT), the Multi-Tank Oil Trailer (MTO), and the Service and Lube Trailer (SLT).

    "EquipmentShare has a mission that combines technology, equipment and support to ensure uptime, productivity and efficiency," said Larry Lea, vice president of sales, Thunder Creek Equipment.

    "Thunder Creek will support that mission by providing contractors in the region with innovative new ways to manage fueling, preventive maintenance and mobile fleet management."

    Established in 2015, EquipmentShare provides multiple lines of equipment manufacturers for a wide variety of customers, from large commercial construction to local contractors.

    "Ensuring uptime through the smart use of technology is what has made EquipmentShare one of the fastest-growing integrated equipment rental and equipment asset management companies in the United States," said Thomas Pedrick, retail sales manager, EquipmentShare.

    "Thunder Creek's product offering delivers a complete rethinking of how businesses take control of their fleet fueling and preventive maintenance activities in a way that saves time, money and labor. Their solutions support the value we provide to our customers and we look forward to offering these products at two of our locations."

    For more information, visit EquipmentShare.com and ThunderCreek.com.




