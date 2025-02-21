List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Thunder Creek Equipment Adds Experienced Sales Leader Paul Runge as New Territory Sales Manager for Southeastern U.S.

    Thunder Creek Equipment appoints Paul Runge as TSM for the Southeastern U.S., bringing 20 years of experience in service and sales. His role aims to enhance Thunder Creek's presence in the region with innovative fueling and maintenance solutions for various industries.

    Fri February 21, 2025 - Southeast Edition
    Thunder Creek


    Paul Runge
    Thunder Creek photo
    Paul Runge

    Thunder Creek Equipment has named Paul Runge as its new territory sales manager (TSM) for the southeastern United States, including Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Florida and South Carolina.

    Runge has spent nearly 20 years serving the region in a variety of service and sales roles for both multinational corporations and regional manufacturers with a focus on the Southeast.

    "Paul started his career on the service side of the heavy off-road equipment industry before moving into additional training, management and sales responsibilities," said Larry Lea, vice president of sales, Thunder Creek Equipment. "He brings a rare combination of talents to the region for Thunder Creek that will help our sales partners and customers fully realize the advantages that Thunder Creek brings to the market — from efficiencies on the job site to the way that Thunder Creek fits uniquely in the equipment sales ecosystem."

    Thunder Creek designs and manufactures premium fueling and preventative maintenance solutions that are used in a variety of industries including construction, roadbuilding, oil and gas, disaster recovery and utility construction. This includes the original No-HAZMAT fuel and service trailer (MTT), No-HAZMAT fuel and service truck (MTU), the Multi-Tank oil trailer (MTO), service and lube trailer (SLT), and service and lube truck (SLU).

    "The southeastern United States offers a diverse range of working environments, industries and regional growth that uniquely positions Thunder Creek for success as businesses look for new ways to compete and get an edge," said Runge. "I look forward to working with all of our partners in the region to showcase how Thunder Creek can transform fleet management and field service operations."




    Read more about...

    Alabama Business News FLORIDA Georgia Mississippi South Carolina Southeast Thunder Creek