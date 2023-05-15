List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    Thunder Creek Equipment Names Wes Watkins as Territory Sales Manager of Southeastern United States

    Mon May 15, 2023 - Southeast Edition
    Thunder Creek Equipment


    Wes Watkins
    Wes Watkins

    Thunder Creek Equipment has named Wes Watkins as the company's new territory sales manager of the southeastern United States covering Florida, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina.

    Watkins has spent the last 15 years serving the construction and earthmoving world in these states in a variety of sales and sales leadership roles for major manufacturers and equipment dealers.

    Thunder Creek manufactures and sells a full range of mobile fueling and service solutions. This includes the original multi-tank, bulk diesel trailers that allow businesses to haul up to 920 gal. of diesel without a HAZMAT endorsement, similar truck-mounted systems, and the company's proprietary 2-in-1 closed-loop system for handling diesel exhaust fluid (DEF).

    "Wes brings in a specific knowledge and expertise of the heavy off-road market that will bolster our organic growth and dealer network development in the region," said Larry Lea, vice president of sales, Thunder Creek Equipment.

    "The southeast is experiencing significant growth and the Thunder Creek product line, matched with Wes' network and abilities, is a recipe to deliver all new levels of productivity and efficiency to businesses in the region."

    "I grew up in this industry and this region — and I've never felt that there's a better match of jobsite solution and real-world challenges than what we're bringing to market with Thunder Creek today," said Watkins. "I look forward to traveling throughout the southeast, visiting familiar faces and sharing with them the real ways that Thunder Creek improves businesses that live and work off road."

    For more information, visit ThunderCreek.com.

    This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.




