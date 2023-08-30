List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    TimberPro Celebrates Expanded Forestry Manufacturing Facility

    Wed August 30, 2023 - National Edition
    Komatsu


    TimberPro's manufacturing facility in Shawano, Wis.
    TimberPro's manufacturing facility in Shawano, Wis.

    TimberPro, a manufacturer of forestry equipment, recently completed an $8 million expansion project that added nearly 49,000 square feet to its facility in Shawano, Wis.

    The expansion will allow the company to double production capacity, enabling it to meet growing market demand for its equipment and attachments.

    To celebrate the project's completion, TimberPro hosted a public open house on Aug. 25, for employees, their families and members of the Shawano community.

    TimberPro was founded by Pat Crawford in 2002. The Crawfords have been involved in the forestry business in Wisconsin for more than 75 years, and in recognition of their contributions, the new expansion was dedicated to the family.

    "Our facility expansion represents a significant step forward for TimberPro, and we were glad to be able to showcase our enhanced capabilities to the community," said Doug Morris, VP, Forest Machine Business Division, Komatsu. "Forestry is very important to the Wisconsin economy, and this expansion will enable us to provide more good family-supporting jobs, while also allowing us to enhance our research and development capabilities and significantly increase our production."

    According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the forest products industry provides more than 61,000 full- and part-time jobs in Wisconsin and has a total industry output of $24.4 billion. To help support regional jobs and the regional supply chain, TimberPro sources materials from many companies in northern Wisconsin.

    This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.




