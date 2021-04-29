Toku-America Inc. , manufacturer of Striker hydraulic breakers, offers a wide variety of attachments for the construction, demolition, farming, residential, tree planting and garden industries.

Striker hydraulic breakers produce impact energy, while also increasing overall productivity, according to the company.

Hydraulic breakers, post pounders, augers, stake drivers and pulverizers, as well as T-Rex hydraulic hammers, are available in various sizes to fit most equipment models.

For more information, call 440/954-9923 or visit www.toku-america.com.



FPV pulverizers satisfy all the secondary demolition needs and they make perfect recycling pulverizers when separating concrete from steel, according to the company. Features include: HARDOX used to prevent wear; reverse cylinder design to protect the rod from accidental strikes; interchangeable teeth for simple maintenance; a “PRV” (pressure relief valve) system to protect the pulverizer from high pressure spike damage; and interchangeable blades.



Striker hydraulic breakers produce high-impact energy while increasing overall productivity. Models range from 100 to 12,000 ft. lb. All have accumulator-free technology. This built-in system removes pressure spikes and allows the breaker to have significantly less parts, down-time and overall operation cost. Toku America is now offering a hydraulic breaker with a grapple attachment for skid steer loaders.



Toku America is now offering a hydraulic post pounder for skid steer loaders and mini-excavators. The bracket design for the skid steer unit was carefully designed to meet the proper hammering angles. Using the special post pounding tool, the TNB-4M will hammer in up to 8-in. diameter posts.



Striker is now offering a full line of hydraulic augers, including ones for dirt, shale/clay and rock. Applications include drilling post holes, farming and construction, residential, tree planting and garden industries.



The hydraulic stake drive for mini skid steers has a special bracket designed to meet the proper hammering angles to drive in tent stakes with ease.



