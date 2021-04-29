Equipmentdown-arrow
Toku-America Has An Attachment for Every Need

Thu April 29, 2021 - National Edition
Toku-America


Toku-America Inc. , manufacturer of Striker hydraulic breakers, offers a wide variety of attachments for the construction, demolition, farming, residential, tree planting and garden industries.

Striker hydraulic breakers produce impact energy, while also increasing overall productivity, according to the company.

Hydraulic breakers, post pounders, augers, stake drivers and pulverizers, as well as T-Rex hydraulic hammers, are available in various sizes to fit most equipment models.

For more information, call 440/954-9923 or visit www.toku-america.com.

