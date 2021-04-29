Striker hydraulic breakers produce impact energy, while also increasing overall productivity, according to the company.
Hydraulic breakers, post pounders, augers, stake drivers and pulverizers, as well as T-Rex hydraulic hammers, are available in various sizes to fit most equipment models.
For more information, call 440/954-9923 or visit www.toku-america.com.
FPV pulverizers satisfy all the secondary demolition needs and they make perfect recycling pulverizers when separating concrete from steel, according to the company.
Features include: HARDOX used to prevent wear; reverse cylinder design to protect the rod from accidental strikes; interchangeable teeth for simple maintenance; a “PRV” (pressure relief valve) system to protect the pulverizer from high pressure spike damage; and interchangeable blades.
Striker hydraulic breakers produce high-impact energy while increasing overall productivity. Models range from 100 to 12,000 ft. lb. All have accumulator-free technology. This built-in system removes pressure spikes and allows the breaker to have significantly less parts, down-time and overall operation cost. Toku America is now offering a hydraulic breaker with a grapple attachment for skid steer loaders.
Toku America is now offering a hydraulic post pounder for skid steer loaders and mini-excavators. The bracket design for the skid steer unit was carefully designed to meet the proper hammering angles. Using the special post pounding tool, the TNB-4M will hammer in up to 8-in. diameter posts.
Striker is now offering a full line of hydraulic augers, including ones for dirt, shale/clay and rock. Applications include drilling post holes, farming and construction, residential, tree planting and garden industries.
The hydraulic stake drive for mini skid steers has a special bracket designed to meet the proper hammering angles to drive in tent stakes with ease.