Tom Burrows

Road Machinery & Supplies Co. (RMS) has hired Tom Burrows to the position of PSSR sales manager. In this new position, Burrows will manage RMS' network of PSSRs and provide guidance and support to the team.

Burrows brings 13 years of extensive experience in the ready-mix and mining industries, holding managerial roles in each.

"I am very excited for the opportunity to get started in this position," said Burrows. "I have a passion for this industry and working with people. I think RMS has a tremendous reputation and I am proud to be a part of it."

The newly created PSSR sales manager position was designed to increase the efficiency of the PSSR network and aid in aftermarket parts sales.

"This position will bring a focus and dedication to our PSSRs' efforts," said Russell Sheaffer, president of RMS. "Tom is a great fit for this role because he brings a lot of experience and enthusiasm. He will be a great benefit to RMS."

"Our goal is to be recognized as an industry leader in product support and sales," said Joe Schmidtlein, vice president of support and southern operations. "Tom has a unique perspective from the consumer side and has great goals for the department."

For more information, visit rmsequipment.com.

