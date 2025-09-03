Tom Werner appointed as GM of Toro Sitework Systems. Experienced in driving results, he aims to lead division that pioneered Toro Dingo. Werner's expertise in marketing and product management will drive success and innovation in the company. Excited to collaborate with dealers and rental stores for growth.

Toro photo Tom Werner

Toro has announced that Tom Werner has been named the new general manager for the Toro Sitework Systems business.

Werner brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of driving results, making him an ideal fit to lead the division that introduced the compact utility loader to the North American market more than three decades ago with the launch of the iconic Toro Dingo.

Werner initially joined The Toro Company in June of 2018 as a senior product marketing manager in the residential and landscape contractor (RLC) business. Most recently, he served as senior director of marketing for RLC, a role in which he was instrumental in successfully launching new products, expanding channel partnerships and relaunching brand marketing for the Toro line.

Prior to his tenure at Toro, Werner held several leadership roles of increasing responsibility in global product marketing at Honeywell, including serving as a senior regional product marketing leader for North America. His extensive experience managing diverse product portfolios and collaborating with various channel partners, including dealers and national accounts, will be invaluable to the Sitework Systems team.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Tom Werner to lead our Sitework Systems business," said Pete Moeller, group vice president of underground and specialty construction of The Toro Company. "Tom's hands-on approach, passion for innovation and deep understanding of our customers perfectly align with the spirit and future direction of Siteworks. His leadership will undoubtedly contribute to our continued success and commitment to delivering exceptional solutions."

Over the coming months, Werner looks forward to actively engaging with both dealers and rental stores to gain comprehensive insights into the Sitework Systems business and identify new opportunities for growth and continued success.

For more information, visit toro.com.

