Photo courtesy of TOMRA Recycling Sorting Michelle Landon

Global leading supplier of sensor-based sorting solutions, TOMRA Recycling Sorting, announced Michelle Landon as the regional service director for the Americas.

In this newly created role for the Americas region, Landon will direct the teams responsible for initial installation, optimization and commissioning of TOMRA's leading sensor-based sorting equipment and technology throughout North and South America. She also will oversee the maintenance, spare parts, training and on-going optimization programs as well as expand and enhance technology training.

"The Americas region is experiencing tremendous growth in the demand for our optical sorter and artificial intelligence-based solution, GAIN. We are also expanding our support, training and parts fulfillment programs, and this position will be critical in leading these efforts," said Ty Rhoad, regional director Americas of TOMRA Recycling Sorting.

"Michelle's vast experience in the service space for equipment, technology and security applications make her the right choice for this position."

Landon brings to TOMRA 20 years of experience with implementing and leading customer experience programs, driving service efforts for companies in the healthcare, intermodal, technology and construction industries. She led service and field support programs as a healthcare consultant, and she directed the technical support and field service teams that provided automated gate hardware and software solutions for retail, port and railyard facilities. She also devised digitalization initiatives with focus on implementing automation and accelerating customer service, online portals and upskilling employees to be remote ready.

The prospect of contributing to a healthier and more sustainable environment drew Landon to TOMRA to bring end-to-end service and optimization solutions to customers.

"My desire is to contribute to something larger than myself, and that is why my time in the healthcare industry was so important to me," she said. "Our aim is to advance the customer journey with TOMRA technology solutions as a trusted advisor through continual process optimization to drive plant performance by bringing value to waste."

Landon also is being tasked with growing the field service team for the Americas, not only in number but with knowledge base expansion through training.

"We are leveraging the strength of the global TOMRA service team to increase the depth of knowledge for our Americas field service team, and, in turn, our customers," Landon said.

Landon is based at the Charlotte, N.C., North American headquarters for TOMRA Recycling Sorting. She can be reached at [email protected].

For more information, visit www.tomra.com.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

