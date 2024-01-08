List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    TOMRA Names Michelle Landon Regional Service Director Americas

    Mon January 08, 2024 - National Edition
    TOMRA Recycling


    Michelle Landon
    Photo courtesy of TOMRA Recycling Sorting
    Michelle Landon

    Global leading supplier of sensor-based sorting solutions, TOMRA Recycling Sorting, announced Michelle Landon as the regional service director for the Americas.

    In this newly created role for the Americas region, Landon will direct the teams responsible for initial installation, optimization and commissioning of TOMRA's leading sensor-based sorting equipment and technology throughout North and South America. She also will oversee the maintenance, spare parts, training and on-going optimization programs as well as expand and enhance technology training.

    "The Americas region is experiencing tremendous growth in the demand for our optical sorter and artificial intelligence-based solution, GAIN. We are also expanding our support, training and parts fulfillment programs, and this position will be critical in leading these efforts," said Ty Rhoad, regional director Americas of TOMRA Recycling Sorting.

    "Michelle's vast experience in the service space for equipment, technology and security applications make her the right choice for this position."

    Landon brings to TOMRA 20 years of experience with implementing and leading customer experience programs, driving service efforts for companies in the healthcare, intermodal, technology and construction industries. She led service and field support programs as a healthcare consultant, and she directed the technical support and field service teams that provided automated gate hardware and software solutions for retail, port and railyard facilities. She also devised digitalization initiatives with focus on implementing automation and accelerating customer service, online portals and upskilling employees to be remote ready.

    The prospect of contributing to a healthier and more sustainable environment drew Landon to TOMRA to bring end-to-end service and optimization solutions to customers.

    "My desire is to contribute to something larger than myself, and that is why my time in the healthcare industry was so important to me," she said. "Our aim is to advance the customer journey with TOMRA technology solutions as a trusted advisor through continual process optimization to drive plant performance by bringing value to waste."

    Landon also is being tasked with growing the field service team for the Americas, not only in number but with knowledge base expansion through training.

    "We are leveraging the strength of the global TOMRA service team to increase the depth of knowledge for our Americas field service team, and, in turn, our customers," Landon said.

    Landon is based at the Charlotte, N.C., North American headquarters for TOMRA Recycling Sorting. She can be reached at [email protected].

    For more information, visit www.tomra.com.

    This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.




    Today's top stories

    Crews Build $250M Water Plant in St. Paul, Minn.

    Portion of North Carolina's I-42 Reaches Last Year of Work

    ABC: Nonresidential Construction Adds Nearly 12,000 Jobs in December

    Technology Revolution: Three Key Advancements Changing Industry

    'Case Study' in Building Extreme Business in Florida

    Hilltip Offers New Tractor V-Plow for Snow Removal

    Vermeer Midwest Celebrates Its Pinnacle Award Win for 2023

    Cooper Green Mercy Health Makes Headway On $120M Project



     

    Read more about...

    Business News Employee News Tomra






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA