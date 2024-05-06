Photo courtesy of Topcon The new store will serve as a vital resource hub for the region, offering an array of cutting-edge products and services to support the construction and geopositioning sectors.

Topcon Positioning Systems announced the grand opening of its new Topcon Solutions Store (TSS) in Spokane, Wash. The latest addition to the TSS network brings the total to 14 stores across the United States.

This strategically located store marks a significant expansion of the Topcon retail footprint in the Pacific Northwest and aims to meet the surging demand for infrastructure, healthcare, commercial and residential building projects as the Spokane area experiences rapid growth.

The new store will serve as a vital resource hub for the region, offering an array of cutting-edge products and services to support the construction and geopositioning sectors. TSS serves the architectural, engineering and construction (AEC) sector as an Autodesk Platinum Partner, and the new location will include an Autodesk Authorized Training Center, enabling customers to experience innovative technology firsthand.

Mark Contino, vice president of Topcon North American retail distribution, said he is excited about the new store's potential impact on meeting the growing need for smart infrastructure in the Spokane region.

"We are thrilled to open our new store in Spokane. This expansion signifies our commitment to serving the Pacific Northwest market and supporting local contractors, engineers, and surveyors with the latest positioning solutions and a state-of-the-art training facility," Contino said.

The Spokane area has been witnessing a surge in infrastructure projects, healthcare facilities, and both commercial and residential building initiatives. With this new location, local professionals across all AEC disciplines will have access to the complete range of Topcon's advanced solutions. The store will not only cater to the needs of new customers but will also bolster existing local Topcon dealers with comprehensive parts, service, and product training support.

"We recognize the importance of collaboration and synergy within our industry, and the opening of the Spokane store will enable us to foster stronger relationships with our valued local dealers," Contino said. "By working together, we can ensure that our customers receive top-notch service, extensive product knowledge, and the best solutions to meet the needs of today's job sites."

For more information, visit topconsolutions.com.

