The Toro Dingo TX 1300 brings a new combination of power, reach and convenient control to the Toro Dingo lineup.

The Dingo TX 1300 is ideal for landscape, hardscape and tree care jobs, though its versatility allows it to be used for much more. Dingo compact utility loaders are an extremely functional class of machinery.

The Dingo TX 1300 features an INTELLISCOPE loader arm with SmartLoad technology, giving the operator an additional 26 in. of reach. A hinge-pin height of 109 in. allows for loads to be lifted up and over the side of a dumpster or truck, another major convenience. The goal of these features is to help users reach maximum productivity.

Toro has integrated the hydraulics and loader arm functions into one thumb-operated controller for easier, more accommodating operation. One hand can be used to operate the loader arm and auxiliary attachments and the other to operate the Toro traction controls. This feature makes it more manageable than ever to pick, place and dump loads all day long.

"The comfort of a machine can make or break the experience of the operator who's using it day in and day out. The Dingo TX 1300's comfort features make operation an enjoyable experience for anyone who steps foot on the platform," said Kyle Cartwright, marketing manager at Toro.

"By minimizing the number of areas with buttons and controls, the operator can better focus on the task at hand — improving productivity and efficiency."

Customers also will appreciate the pressure-relieving quick coupler system, which makes connecting attachments a breeze, along with a larger operator platform for increased operator comfort. All these features are combined into a compact footprint that's maneuverable in tight spaces, helping to get the job done more efficiently, the company said.

The new Dingo TX 1300 will be available starting in winter 2021.

For more information, visit www.toro.com.

