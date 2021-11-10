Featuring Dingo TX 1000 traction controls and a dedicated stand-on platform, the Dingo TX 700 is easy-to-use and boasts increased comfort and visibility.

Toro has added the Dingo TX 700 to its already extensive Dingo line-up.

Due to the Dingo TX 700's small size and powerful punch, it's the ideal machine for both homeowners and contractors working within the confines of tight spaces. It packs 700 pounds of rated operating capacity into its small footprint, bringing Toro-level power to everything it touches, according to the company.

"The compact size and flexibility of the Dingo TX 700 is bound to be a game-changer for operators," said Kyle Cartwright, marketing manager at Toro. "The fact that it's small, but incredibly capable, increases the applications for the Dingo TX 700 on the job site. This Dingo has the potential to be the compact go-getter of the operation."

Featuring Dingo TX 1000 traction controls and a dedicated stand-on platform, the Dingo TX 700 is easy-to-use and boasts increased comfort and visibility. Even if the buyer is new to operating heavy machinery, it will quickly become second nature, the company said.

The versatility of Dingos, or compact utility loaders, is well-known — and the Dingo TX 700 is no different. In fact, its small size further increases versatility by allowing it to reach areas other Dingos may not. It's also compatible with dozens of attachments, meaning the machine can be used for a wide range of jobs.

Attachments include multiple types of buckets, adjustable forks, a grapple, leveler, utility blade and more. Completing more work using fewer machines is a major advantage, plus, the Dingo TX 700 doesn't require as much storage space as its larger counterparts.

It's easy on turf, too. The Dingo TX 700 is available in both narrow track and wide track configurations — the wide track option is equipped with the industry tested Camso track system. The system features a less aggressive tread pattern that's gentle on turf and minimizes damage, perfect for keeping pristine lawns intact.

The new Dingo TX 700 will be available starting mid-year 2022.

For more information, visit www.toro.com.

