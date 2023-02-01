At World of Concrete, Husqvarna put its visitors through the ultimate obstacle challenge: maneuver a Husqvarna CRT 36 ride-on power trowel through the course without bumping into a cone, or knocking a tennis ball off a cone, in the shortest amount of time.

During World of Concrete, Husqvarna Construction showcased its wide variety of construction products with equipment from its cutting, sawing, grinding and drilling product ranges and complementary diamond tooling.

Visitors had the opportunity to demo multiple tools, participate in a fast-paced obstacle course known as the Trowel Challenge, and enter the daily K1 PACE batterypowered power cutter giveaway.

Vari-Cut Diamond Tooling

The Vari-Cut, one of Husqvarna Construction's most popular blade ranges, was given a major update to deliver up to 15 percent higher cutting speed and up to 20 percent longer blade life. The operator will experience less vibrations and a smoother cut. With greater performance and smarter features, it's easier for contractors to keep their days rolling.

The new Vari-Cut blades are tailored for specific applications and the power rating of machines, offering a complete solution for a variety of everyday jobs. Using the right blade for the job can boost performance, saving time and therefore costs, the manufacturer said.

PACE

Powerful. Agile. Cordless. Electric.

The PACE battery system is a series of 94 volt equipment. Contractors can expect power and performance equivalent to gas and electric power with all the additional benefits battery powered equipment brings to both operators and the environment.

The PACE battery system can be utilized for more machines as the battery-powered family expands in the future.

DE 120 PACE features the sturdy design of the Husqvarna PACE battery system and enables usage in tough, heavy-duty conditions, indoors and outdoors. It is best used with the B750X battery to deliver high power and fast charging — and a job well done. The DE 120 PACE will be available later in 2023.

K1 PACE Power Cutter starts with just the push of a button. The power is more than enough for your 12 or 14 in. diamond blades to cut through rock hard materials in demanding work environments.

i-SERIES

Ready. Set. Done. The i-series is a family of 36V battery-powered products. It is a versatile range of equipment for a variety of different construction applications.

DM 540i battery powered drill motor fits in narrow corners and is optimally balanced and easy to use. Especially designed to drill through reinforced concrete with diameters up to 30 in.

battery powered drill motor fits in narrow corners and is optimally balanced and easy to use. Especially designed to drill through reinforced concrete with diameters up to 30 in. DE 110i battery powered dust extractor is compact and easy to transport. This HEPA dust extractor is an excellent match for the DM 540i drill motor, as well as other handheld equipment within the i-series 36V platform.

FS 600 E

Ideal for small service repairs when cutting indoors, the Husqvarna FS 600 E is an electric flat saw perfect for use when zero exhaust emissions are allowed.

The dual arbors allow the blade to be mounted on either side of the blade shaft for right or left cutting. The small size and lighter weight are ideal for convenient transportation between job sites.

Experiences, Giveaways

Trowel Challenge: At World of Concrete, Husqvarna put its visitors through the ultimate obstacle challenge. The goal: maneuver a Husqvarna CRT 36 ride-on power trowel through the course without bumping into a cone, or knocking a tennis ball off a cone, in the shortest amount of time. On day three, the top ten challengers competed for the final, top spot. The firstplace winner, with a time of 19.6 seconds, won a BV 30i Screed.

At World of Concrete, Husqvarna put its visitors through the ultimate obstacle challenge. The goal: maneuver a Husqvarna CRT 36 ride-on power trowel through the course without bumping into a cone, or knocking a tennis ball off a cone, in the shortest amount of time. On day three, the top ten challengers competed for the final, top spot. The firstplace winner, with a time of 19.6 seconds, won a BV 30i Screed. K1 PACE Kit: Each day, at 3:30 p.m., Husqvarna drew names for one lucky winner to receive a K1 PACE Kit. The kit included: 14 in. K1 PACE power cutter; Two B380X batteries; One C900 charger; One S353S Tacti-Cut blade. To enter, participants had to complete an entry form and be present to win.

