Wed February 01, 2023 - National Edition
During World of Concrete, Husqvarna Construction showcased its wide variety of construction products with equipment from its cutting, sawing, grinding and drilling product ranges and complementary diamond tooling.
Visitors had the opportunity to demo multiple tools, participate in a fast-paced obstacle course known as the Trowel Challenge, and enter the daily K1 PACE batterypowered power cutter giveaway.
The Vari-Cut, one of Husqvarna Construction's most popular blade ranges, was given a major update to deliver up to 15 percent higher cutting speed and up to 20 percent longer blade life. The operator will experience less vibrations and a smoother cut. With greater performance and smarter features, it's easier for contractors to keep their days rolling.
The new Vari-Cut blades are tailored for specific applications and the power rating of machines, offering a complete solution for a variety of everyday jobs. Using the right blade for the job can boost performance, saving time and therefore costs, the manufacturer said.
Powerful. Agile. Cordless. Electric.
The PACE battery system is a series of 94 volt equipment. Contractors can expect power and performance equivalent to gas and electric power with all the additional benefits battery powered equipment brings to both operators and the environment.
The PACE battery system can be utilized for more machines as the battery-powered family expands in the future.
Ready. Set. Done. The i-series is a family of 36V battery-powered products. It is a versatile range of equipment for a variety of different construction applications.
Ideal for small service repairs when cutting indoors, the Husqvarna FS 600 E is an electric flat saw perfect for use when zero exhaust emissions are allowed.
The dual arbors allow the blade to be mounted on either side of the blade shaft for right or left cutting. The small size and lighter weight are ideal for convenient transportation between job sites.