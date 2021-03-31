Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Trail King Announces New Additions to Dealer Network

Wed March 31, 2021 - Midwest Edition #7
Trail King Industries


Trail King Industries, a North American trailer manufacturer, continues to expand its dealer network. Recently, the company announced the addition of two new dealers to its network:

"We are honored to have these new dealers as part of the Trail King family," said Rick Farris, VP of sales and marketing. "Our nationwide network of dealers is one of our most valuable assets. Both of these dealers will bring a well-established presence to the customers in their market."

Trail King Industries Inc., is headquartered in Mitchell, S.D. The company designs, engineers and manufactures a complete line of trailers ranging in load capacities from 12,000 to 1,000,000 lbs. Trail King trailers serve a wide variety of applications for markets as diverse as construction, agriculture, transportation, waste and recycling, and specialized hauling.

For more information, call 800/843-3324 or visit trailking.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.




Today's top stories

Equipment Manufacturers Commend Bipartisan Effort to Create Chief Manufacturing Officer

UPDATE: Komatsu Excavator Attempts to Dislodge One of World's Largest Shipping Containers

Bobcat Launches M3-Series Compact Loader Line

Dam Rehab: Bringing Knox Lake Dam Up to Spec

President Biden Pushes Major Expansion for Offshore Wind Energy

Ohio Rail Development Commission OKs $100,000 Grant Funding to M&M Industries

RoadBuilders Machinery Now Part of Masaba's Network of Distributors

Hitachi Construction Machinery Loaders America Inc. Engages Dealers in First Virtual Dealer Meeting



 

Read more about...

Business News Maryland Missouri Trail King Trailers






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo