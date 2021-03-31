Trail King Industries, a North American trailer manufacturer, continues to expand its dealer network. Recently, the company announced the addition of two new dealers to its network:

Vermeer Mid Atlantic LLC — Baltimore, Md.

— Baltimore, Md. TNT Sales — Villa Ridge, Mo.

"We are honored to have these new dealers as part of the Trail King family," said Rick Farris, VP of sales and marketing. "Our nationwide network of dealers is one of our most valuable assets. Both of these dealers will bring a well-established presence to the customers in their market."

Trail King Industries Inc., is headquartered in Mitchell, S.D. The company designs, engineers and manufactures a complete line of trailers ranging in load capacities from 12,000 to 1,000,000 lbs. Trail King trailers serve a wide variety of applications for markets as diverse as construction, agriculture, transportation, waste and recycling, and specialized hauling.

For more information, call 800/843-3324 or visit trailking.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.

Today's top stories