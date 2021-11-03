Trail King Industries, a North American trailer manufacturer, continues to expand its dealer network. Recently, the company announced the addition of two new dealers to its network:

Frost Machines — Cody, Wyo.

— Cody, Wyo. US Equipment Sales & Rentals — Plainfield, Ill.

"Both of these new dealers will position Trail King trailers in a new regional market," said Rick Farris, vice president of sales and marketing. "Our nationwide network of dealers is one of our most valuable assets. Our team is constantly looking for ways to get products in front of customers improving access to parts and service."

For more information, call 800/843-3324 or visit trailking.com.

About Trail King Industries Inc.

Trail King Industries Inc., headquartered in Mitchell, S.D., is a North American manufacturer of a complete line of trailers. With trailers ranging in load capacities from 12,000 to 1,000,000 lbs., Trail King designs, engineers and manufactures trailers to serve a wide variety of applications for markets as diverse as construction, agriculture, transportation, waste and recycling and specialized hauling.

