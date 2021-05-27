Kara Kayser

Trail King Industries Inc., a North American manufacturer of a complete line of trailers, announced the promotion of Kara Kayser to marketing manager. In her new role, Kayser will be responsible for conceiving and executing marketing strategies and programs that drive growth and expansion of company products and services. In addition, she will support overall brand development and messaging in the marketplace. Kayser replaces Don Lura who retired after over 17 years with Trail King.

Kayser started with Trail King in 2017 as a marketing specialist. Over the last four years, Kayser has had a major impact on the marketing department. She has worked to build Trail King's digital marketing presence, positioning products to top of mind for potential customers. Her team launched a new website and actively engages customers and influencers through social media channels.

"Kara has been instrumental in supporting our company's objectives and goals. She brings a wealth of knowledge to the sales and marketing team that will further our vision as we continue to grow," said Rick Farris, VP of sales and marketing.

Trail King Industries Inc., headquartered in Mitchell, S.D., is a leading North American manufacturer of a complete line of trailers. With trailers ranging in load capacities from 12,000 to 1,000,000 lbs., Trail King designs, engineers and manufactures trailers to serve a wide variety of applications for markets as diverse as construction, agriculture, transportation, waste and recycling and specialized hauling.

For more information, visit trailking.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.

Today's top stories