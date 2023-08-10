List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    Trail King Launches New Grain Hopper

    Thu August 10, 2023 - National Edition
    Trail King


    Trail King has introduced the Composite Grain Hopper.

    This durable Grain Hopper trailer has a composite smooth panel construction and features an aero-dynamic design for easy pulling that is lighter than ever. The trailer is available in 41 to 51 ft. models. One-piece molded lower hoppers provide a smooth, quick clean-out with 22.5 in. hopper ground clearance.

    The composite smooth single panel construction inside and out provides corrosion prevention and low maintenance. The subframe and upper coupler, along with all parts are painted individually for protection with Trail King's zinc-rich paint process.

    Impact resistant panels, built from 100 percent recycled material with a solid structural core, ensure durability and long-lasting strength. The lightweight design provides maximum load hauling capabilities allowing your customers to haul more bushels than ever before.

    The trailer will be on display at the following ag shows:

    For more information, visit trailking.com/tkcht.

    This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.




