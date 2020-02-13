Trail King Launches New Website

Trail King Industries Inc., a manufacturer of open deck and materials hauling trailers serving a wide variety of markets, announced the launch of its new website. The website has been designed to offer a user-friendly experience with improved navigation and functionality. With a heavy focus on making the customer experience better, Trail King offers updated content to reflect its new mission and more of what customers and dealers want.

Trail King has put an emphasis on three core areas: Solutions, Services and Customers/Dealers.

Services: Trail King has rebranded the services suite of products. These services (Parts, Refurb, and Finance) are now easily recognizable under the Trail King brand and all of the information can be found under the Services navigation menu. Customers and dealers can complete their warranty registration and authorization electronically, right from the site.

Customers/Dealers: There are added features for current and prospective customers to learn more about Trail King. "Our Company" section explains more about what the mission, Building the Best Trailers in the World for Our Customers' Success, means. Improvements have been made to the way that customers can connect to find the answers they need. The site has new forms for each applicable department, newsletter signups and live chat. A dealer portal has been added to provide access to information for more than 400 Trail King dealer locations.

For more information, visit www.trailking.com.