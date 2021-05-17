Equipmentdown-arrow
Trail King Releases New, Improved Live Bottom

Mon May 17, 2021 - National Edition
Trail King


The Trail King live bottom distributes weight to maximize payloads and maintain high levels of maneuverability with multiple axle configurations. Updates provide better access points for simpler maintenance like the bolt-on upper coupler/kingpin and front fenders.

Hopper walls are constructed with longer lasting .160 in. (4mm) thick AR450 wear plate in the rear half with the full length as an option. Round hopper cross members are attached to the sidewall with cast steel mountings providing less opportunity for material buildup.

A heavy duty 4 in. pitch roller chain and frictionless drive system provide efficient horizontal discharge while unloading in one revolution or less. The aerodynamic design features smooth side panels in aluminum or steel, providing corrosion prevention and a clean shiny finish.

Trail King has been delivering asphalt and asphalt-related material hauling solutions to the paving industry since 1987. Trail King's live bottom will provide a high level of return on your investment with consistent performance, according to the manufacturer.

For more information, visit www.trailking.com/tklb.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.




